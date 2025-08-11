Top 5 Gambling Tokens Below 20M By Market Cap To Watch In August

The online gambling industry has seen explosive growth in recent years, and blockchain technology is now reshaping how players interact with betting platforms.
In this article, we explore five gambling tokens with market capitalizations under $20 million that could hold significant potential for growth as the sector continues to evolve.
Note: This list is sorted in no particular order. All data and information are from CoinMarketCap.
BFG TOKEN (BFG)
BFG is the native BEP-20 token of the BetFury ecosystem, initially launched on the Binance Smart Chain network. The number of BFG supporters has surpassed 67,000 token holders. BFG holders can trade, play, stake BFG, and be rewarded with the highest APRs, discounts, and bonuses based on their token holdings. In addition, the BFG token can be used to earn on exchanges such as PancakeSwap and Biswap.
- Price: $0.01615
- Market cap: $18.13M. 0.96%
- Volume (24h): $20.74K 34.03%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 0.1139%
- Holders: 69.69K
- Total supply: 3.32B BFG
- Circulating supply: 1.12B BFG
EXCHANGES: Biswap v2: BFG/WBNB, PancakeSwap v3 (BSC): BFG/USDT.
BLOCKASSET (BLOCK)
BLOCK is the utility token at the core of BlockBet – a cutting-edge Web3 sportsbook and casino developed by the Blockasset Network. BlockBet rewards players and BLOCK holders through a powerful combination of revenue-driven token buybacks, dynamic staking, and Wager-to-Earn mechanics. A portion of BlockBet’s net gaming revenue is directly used to buy back and burn BLOCK tokens, reducing supply and increasing long-term value for holders.
- Price: $0.02164
- Market cap: $6.75M 23.43%
- Unlocked Mkt Cap: $6.74M
- Volume (24h): $275.3K 13.51%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 4.08%
- Holders: 2.40K
- Total supply: 312.23M BLOCK
- Max. supply: 320M BLOCK
- Circulating supply: 312.23M BLOCK
EXCHANGES: Gate: BLOCKASSET/USDT, MEXC: BLOCKASSET/USDT
SOLAMA (SOLAMA)
By the community, for the community. This deflationary meme token isn’t just about laughs, it’s about building. With a fair launch, custom burn mechanism + tracker, utilities like NFTs, a reward bot and even a community operated casino, it’s more than a meme – it’s a movement.
- Price: $0.004214
- Market cap: $2.75M 3.74%
- Volume (24h): $180.29K 7.44%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 6.58%
- Total supply: 676.58M SOLAMA
- Max. supply: 676.58M SOLAMA
- Circulating supply: 653.86M SOLAMA
EXCHANGES: CoinEx: SOLAMA/USDT, MEXC: SOLAMA/USDT
SOLCASINO TOKEN (SCS)
Its a live playable casino that you can use directly using your web3 Solana wallets. We are supporting a lot of tokens on Solana Network, you can check the complete supported tokens on the website. You can enjoy on live casino, casino, sportsbook and many more.
- Price: $0.001838
- Market cap: $2.25M 0.28%
- Volume (24h): $4.6K 45.28%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 0.3094%
- Total supply: 6.49B SCS
- Circulating supply: 1.22B SCS
EXCHANGES: Orca: SCS/USDC, Raydium: SCS/SOL
WOWNERO (WOW)
Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018, which claims to have no premine, ICO, or Dev Tax. Wownero also claims to be the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance.
- Price: $0.02509
- Market cap: $2.18M 27.22%
- Volume (24h): $0 0%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 0%
- Total supply: 86.97M WOW
- Max. supply: 184.46M WOW
- Circulating supply: 86.97M WOW
EXCHANGES: Nonkyc.io: WOW/USDT, Nonky.io: WOW/DOGE
