Top 5 EigenLayer Ecosystem Tokens Below 50M Market Cap To Watch In July 2025

The EigenLayer ecosystem has emerged as one of the most promising developments in the Ethereum restaking space, offering innovative infrastructure solutions that power next-generation decentralized applications.
While the spotlight often falls on high-profile protocols, there’s a growing number of lesser-known tokens quietly building critical components within this ecosystem.
Many of these tokens remain under a $50 million market cap, presenting intriguing opportunities for early-stage investors and crypto enthusiasts looking to get ahead of the curve. In this article, we explore five of the most compelling low-cap tokens in the EigenLayer ecosystem that deserve a closer look.
Note: This list is sorted in no particular order. All data and information are from CoinMarketCap.
RENZO (REZ)
Renzo is a Liquid Restaking Token (LRT) and Strategy Manager for EigenLayer. It is the interface to the EigenLayer ecosystem securing Actively Validated Services (AVSs) and offering a higher yield than ETH staking.
The protocol abstracts all complexity from the end-user and enables easy collaboration between users and EigenLayer node operators. REZ is the Governance Token for the Renzo Protocol which is backed by Liquid Restaking Token ezETH.
- Price: $0.01491
- Market cap : $48.65M 4.73%
- Volume (24h) : $329.98M 357.99%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h) : 688.86%
- Holders : 59.75K
- Market cap/TVL : 0.04418
- Total supply : 10B REZ
- Max. supply : 10B REZ
- Circulating supply : 3.26B REZ
Exchanges: Bitget: REZ/USDT, MEXC: REZ/USDT
ANKR STAKED ETH (ankrETH)
Ankr Staking offers Ethereum token holders the opportunity to stake ETH and, in return, claim ETH Liquid Staking tokens — ankrETH.
ankrETH also offers instant liquidity for your staked ETH, enabling you to connect ankrETH with DeFi platforms and earn several more layers of rewards. ankrETH is a reward-bearing token, meaning that the fair value of 1 ankrETH token vs. ETH increases over time as staking rewards accumulate inside the token.
- Price: $3,981.60
- Market cap :$35.59M 8.44%
- Volume (24h) : $244.25K 0%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h) : 0.2796%
- Total supply : 8.94K ankrETH
- Circulating supply : 8.94K ankrETH
Exchanges: Balancer v2 (Ethereum): WSTETH/ankrETH , THENA FUSION: ETH/ankrETH
PUFFER (PUFFER)
Puffer is a decentralized platform designed to enhance Ethereum’s scalability and security through innovative restaking and rollup solutions. The ecosystem comprises Puffer LRT (Liquid Restaking Token) and the UniFi suite of products, which includes UniFi AVS and UniFi Based Rollup.
PUFFER is the native governance token that will be used for: Governing key protocol parameters across the Puffer and UniFi ecosystem. Selecting guardians, restaking operators, and curating supported AVSs. Managing fee structures and whitelisting new rollups for AVS support. Directing ecosystem rewards and managing treasury funds.
- Price: $0.1994
- Market cap: $35.09M 9.05%
- Unlocked Mkt Cap : $38.55M
- Volume (24h) :$30.3M 19.86%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h) :84.22%
- Total supply :1B PUFFER
- Max. supply :1B PUFFER
- Circulating supply :175.94M PUFFER
Exchanges: Bybit: PUFFER/USDT, MEXC: PUFFER/USDT
AUTOMATA NETWORK (ATA)
Automata Network is a modular attestation layer that extends machine trust to Ethereum with TEE Coprocessors. Its Multi-Prover AVS bootstrap TEE Committees to harden security for rollups with a secondary TEE Prover.
Automata Network (ATA) is redefining privacy and security in the blockchain space with its modular attestation layer, enhancing machine trust on Ethereum through TEE Coprocessors. This innovative approach integrates features like Conveyor, Intel SGX, and App-Specific Rollup, offering robust solutions for decentralized applications.
- Price: $0.05424
- Market cap :$31.89M 2.11%
- Unlocked Mkt Cap :$49.15M
- Volume (24h) :$6.75M 29.82%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 21.64%
- Total supply : 1B ATA
- Circulating supply :587.79M ATA
Exchanges: Gate: ATA/USDT, KuCoin: ATA/USDT
SWELL NETWORK (SWELL)
Swell Network emerges as a decentralized, non-custodial liquid staking protocol, focusing on enhancing the user experience within the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. It operates with the primary goal of simplifying access to DeFi opportunities while maintaining the fundamental principles of decentralization and censorship resistance, particularly within the Ethereum blockchain.
The protocol enables users to stake their Ethereum and earn passive income through blockchain rewards. In exchange for staking their ETH, participants receive a yield-bearing liquid staking token (LST), which represents their staked assets plus earned rewards.
- Price:$0.01283
- Market cap :$31.1M 14.41%
- Volume (24h): $20.17M 3.03%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 64.89%
- Holders :42.31K
- Total supply: 10B SWELL
- Max. supply: 10B SWELL
- Circulating supply :2.42B SWELL
Exchanges: Bybit: SWELL/USDT, Bitget: SWELL/USDT
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
