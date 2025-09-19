Top 5 DeFi Tokens Less Than $1 Price Mark To Watch In September

Decentralized finance (DeFi) has continued to disrupt traditional financial systems, offering permissionless access to lending, borrowing, and trading without intermediaries.
Tokens priced under $1 can offer a unique entry point for those looking to gain exposure to DeFi without committing large capital upfront.
Note: This list is sorted in no particular order. All data and information are from CoinMarketCap.
DAI (DAI)
DAI is an Ethereum-based stablecoin (stable-price cryptocurrency) whose issuance and development is managed by the Maker Protocol and the MakerDAO decentralized autonomous organization. The price of DAI is soft-pegged to the U.S. dollar and is collateralized by a mix of other cryptocurrencies that are deposited into smart-contract vaults every time new DAI is minted.
- Price: $0.9997
- Market cap: $5.36B 0%
- Volume (24h): $232.98M 92.93%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 4.33%
- Total supply: 5.36B DAI
- Circulating supply: 5.36B DAI
EXCHANGES: Bybit: DAI/USDT, OKX: DAI/USDT
LEGACY FRAX DOLLAR (FRAX)
Following Frax’s North Star Hardfork, the legacy Frax (FRAX) token has been renamed to Frax Legacy Dollar (FRAX). Frax USD (frxUSD) is a fiat-redeemable, fully-collateralized stablecoin issued by the Frax Finance Protocol. Frax USD uses a hybrid model that allows for governance-approved enshrined custodians to mint/redeem the stablecoin by holding cash-equivalent reserves while also having onchain mechanisms built by the Frax Finance Protocol.
- Price: $0.9983
- Market cap: $296.37M 0%
- Unlocked Mkt Cap: $648.37M
- Volume (24h): $126.31K 83.37%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 0.0449%
- Total supply: 296.86M FRAX
- Circulating supply: 296.86M FRAX
EXCHANGES: Uniswap v3 (Optimism): FRAX/USDT, Uniswap v3 (Ethereum): DAI/FRAX
FTX TOKEN (FTT)
FTT is the native cryptocurrency token of the crypto derivatives trading platform FTX that launched on May 8, 2019. The team behind FTX comprises some of the largest crypto traders over the past few years who, having found issues with most mainstream crypto futures exchanges, decided to launch their own platform. FTX claims that it stands out due to such features as clawback prevention, a centralized collateral pool and universal stablecoin settlement.
- Price: $0.8155
- Market cap: $268.23M 1.97%
- Volume (24h): $5.31M 2.54%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 2.06%
- Holders: 31.01K
- Total supply: 328.89M FTT
- Max. supply: 352.17M FTT
- Circulating supply: 328.89M FTT
EXCHANGES: Gate: FTT/USDT, MEXC: FTT/USDT
DRIFT (DRIFT)
Drift is a fully on-chain perpetual and spot DEX built on Solana. The exchange offers traders the ability to trade pre-launch markets and launched tokens with up to 10x leverage. Beyond stablecoins, traders can use a wide range of assets as collateral, allowing for greater capital efficiency.
- Price: $0.8088
- Market cap: $295.87M 22.64%
- Unlocked Mkt Cap: $97.3M
- Volume (24h): $159.34M 220.14%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 53.5%
- Total supply: 1B DRIFT
- Circulating supply: 365.81M DRIFT
EXCHANGES: Bitget: DRIFT/USDT, KuCoin: DRIFT/USDT
SUSHISWAP (SUSHI)
SushiSwap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that operates as an Automated Market Maker (AMM) across multiple blockchain networks. It allows users to swap tokens and provide liquidity without relying on traditional order books. With a swap and aggregation stack spanning over 40 chains, SushiSwap offers extensive liquidity access and competitive pricing for swaps, along with smart liquidity solutions for liquidity providers.
- Price: $0.8067
- Market cap: $230.23M 4.6%
- Volume (24h): $39.33M 26.11%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 17.08%
- Total supply: 286.13M SUSHI
- Circulating supply: 285.39M SUSHI
EXCHANGES: Gate: SUSHI/USDT, OKX: SUSHI/USDT
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
