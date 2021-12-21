Top 5 Crypto Metaverse Platforms to Watch in 2022

Metaverse coins are all the hype right now, many of which continue to see incredible bullish momentum throughout this month. Each Metaverse project requires a blockchain platform to run on. There are several crypto Metaverse platforms available, and this article looks at the top 5 currently on the market, ordered by market cap, lowest to highest.
5. WAX (WAXP) – $853 million
WAX, aka Worldwide Asset Exchange, is one of the best platforms on the market for Metaverse crypto projects. The whole blockchain is built with crypto gaming in mind and integrates exceptionally well with dApps and GameFi projects.
WAX features one of the most active NFT marketplaces in crypto called Atomic Hub, the leading marketplace that most WAX-based games use.
The WAX blockchain features one of the world’s most popular crypto games right now – Alien Worlds. With over 1.4 million users over the last 30 days, Alien Worlds is the second most popular dApp on the market, followed by PancakeSwap.
One cool feature about WAX is that users can stake their WAX tokens to receive CPU and RAM power to complete transactions instead of paying transaction fees.
At the time of writing, WAX is trading at $0.45, with a 24-hour trading volume of $33 million. With a market cap of only $853 million, WAX is a highly undervalued project right now.
You can purchase WAX on Binance, KuCoin, Bithumb, Huobi Global, Bittrex, Crypto.com, and more.
4. IoTeX (IOTX) – $1.1 billion
As the name implies, IoTeX is a scalable and privacy-centric blockchain infrastructure for the Internet of Things. IOTX is the native token to the IoTeX blockchain, which powers the network.
The IoTeX ecosystem includes dozens of exchanges, wallets, and other unique projects. One of my personal favorites is StarCrazy – a blockchain-based play-to-earn NFT game allowing users to earn GFT tokens.
IoTeX features the IoPay Web3.0 wallet available on Android and iOS devices. IoPay is the gateway to the IoTeX ecosystem that anyone can easily access.
At the time of writing, IoTeX is trading at $0.124, up over 5% in the past 24 hours. Its market cap is $1.1 billion with a 24-hour trading volume of $85 million.
You can purchase IOTX on Binance, Coinbase Exchange, KuCoin, Crypto.com, Uniswap, PancakeSwap, and more.
3. Solana (SOL) – $1.8 billion
Solana is a relatively new platform initially released in April 2019. However, CoinMarketCap didn’t start tracking its price until April 2020.
Since then, Solana has seen incredible price gains as its ecosystem and platform continued to develop. Solana offers
Solana is dubbed an Ethereum competitor with similar smart contract capabilities and DeFi applications. Solana has a highly active ecosystem with dozens of dApps and Metaverse projects launching on the platform.
Some of the most popular dApps on Solana include Raydium, FTX, Magic Eden, Orca, and more. Solana’s ecosystem is growing every day, with more and more games released on its platform.
Solana is trading at $179, up 1.83% in the past 24 hours at the time of writing. Its market cap is $55 billion with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.8 billion.
You can purchase Solana on Binance, Coinbase Exchange, FTX, Huobi Global, Kraken, KuCoin, and more.
2. Polygon (MATIC) – $16 billion
Polygon is a sidechain to Ethereum. It makes for the perfect platform to launch Metaverse crypto projects since MATIC can utilize Ethereum’s interoperability and security while offering low-cost transactions.
Some of the more popular Metaverse projects on Polygon include Arc8 by GAMEE, Crazy Defense Heroes, and Idle Mystic.
Polygon makes a perfect solution for those Metaverse crypto projects initially launched on Ethereum before the gas fees increased astronomically.
At the time of writing, Polygon is trading at $2.29, up 5.21% in the past 24 hours. Its market cap is a whopping $16 billion with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.2 billion.
You can purchase MATIC on Binance, Coinbase Exchange, KuCoin, FTX, Kraken, Bitfinex, Crypto.com, and more.
1. Binance Smart Chain (BNB) – $87 billion
Binance Smart Chain is one of the most popular Metaverse crypto blockchains on the market. Backed by one of the most reputable and popular exchanges in crypto, Binance Smart Chain offers low-cost and high-speed transactions.
BSC is a perfect alternative to Ethereum since the token standards and smart contract code is highly similar. Most of the recent tokens released on CoinMarketCap are all deployed on BSC, especially the Metaverse and meme coins.
Some of the most popular dApps on BSC include PancakeSwap, Kill Rich, Bomb Crypto, CryptoMines, and much more. PancakeSwap registered over 4 million users over the past 30 months, making it the most popular dApp in crypto.
Binance Smart Chain doesn’t have a BSC coin, the underlying cryptocurrency powering the blockchain is Binance Coin (BNB).
At the time of writing, BNB is trading at $527.36, up 0.64% in the past 24 hours. Its market cap is an incredible $87 billion, placing it as the third-largest cryptocurrency on the market. Its 24-hour trading volume is $1.4 billion, with a circulating supply of 166 million BNB.
You can purchase BNB on Binance, FTX, KuCoin, Poloniex, Crypto.com, Uniswap, PancakeSwap, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay up to date with the latest cryptocurrency news!