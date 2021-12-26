Top 5 Crypto Metaverse Coins With a Unit Price of Under $0.05

Crypto Metaverse coins are the current hype in crypto. With Decentraland and The Sandbox seeing multi-billion dollar valuations, it’s no surprise that cryptocurrencies with Metaverse use cases are doing exceptionally well. Some of the most attractive options for traders are projects with a low unit price because they usually have a higher chance of significant gains. This list looks at the top five crypto Metaverse coins with a unit price of under 5 cents, ordered by single token price, lowest to highest.
5. UFO Gaming (UFO) – $0.00002795
As the name suggests, UFO Gaming features a play-to-earn Metaverse with an ever-growing ecosystem of blockchain-based games. UFO Gaming is looking to collaborate with traditional gaming companies and integrate them into the blockchain to develop brand-new features.
UFO Gaming features the UFO cryptocurrency, the native utility token used in their Dark Metaverse. Each planet in UFO Gaming’s Dark Metaverse will include a unique set of games and allow players to purchase pieces of land via NFTs.
At the time of writing, UFO Gaming is trading at $0.00002795, with a 24-hour trading volume of $18.4 million. There are 25.757 trillion UFO tokens with a market cap of $707 million.
You can purchase UFO on KuCoin, Uniswap, Gate.io, MEXC, LBank, 0x Protocol, ShibaSwap, and more.
4. Starlink (STARL) – $0.00004470
Starlink features the STARL Metaverse, an expansive 3D social universe filled with exploration, discovery, and creation. Starlink looks to provide an upgrade to the physical world we all live in and provides a universe to explore beyond traditional limitations.
STARL allows users to buy, sell and trade virtual items like Satellites, Spacecraft, and Lands. Users can currently sign up with MetaMask and create a profile on Starlink free of charge. Unfortunately, the cheapest items for Starlink cost roughly $40,000, which is quite a sizeable investment.
STARL has a total supply of 10 trillion, with a circulating supply of 9.9 trillion. At the time of writing, Starlink’s market cap is $446 million, with a 24-hour trading volume of $17.1 million.
You can purchase the Starlink token on a few exchanges, including OKEx, Gate.io, Uniswap, ShibaSwap, and more.
3. Radio Caca (RACA) – $0.0036
Radio Caca is Maye Musk’s exclusive NFT manager. RACA is the native token for the Universal Metaverse. The USM metaverse is a 3D planet world where users can own lands, build stores on their properties, and play or create various games.
Radio Caca is a decentralized organization (DAO) at heart, operated by internet-native individuals all over the globe. As a DAO, Radio Caca has a native token called RACA, which is used as the native currency in the USM and the applications within it.
At the time of writing, RACA is trading at $0.003604, with a 24-hour trading volume of $82.5 million. Its market cap is $654 million, with a circulating supply of 181.85 billion.
You can purchase RACA on a variety on Poloniex, Gate.io, PancakeSwap, MEXC, and more.
2. Verasity (VRA) – $0.04108
Verasity describes itself as a protocol and product layer platform for esports and video entertainment. It’s built on top of the Ethereum blockchain, with a mission to increase engagement and advertising revenue for publishers and advertisers.
VRA features a proof-of-view protocol that increases organic engagement and advertising revenue on the platform. Verasity also features a proprietary Adstack, a video player, and VRA rewards on its product layer. VRA’s main product is Verasity.tv, a platform allowing users to earn VRA tokens simply for watching content.
At the time of writing, VRA is trading at $0.04179 with a 24-hour trading volume of $42 million. Its market cap is $186 million, with a circulating supply of 4.47 billion tokens.
You can purchase VRA on several major exchanges, including KuCoin, Gate.io, Uniswap, Bittrex, and more. If you’re in the US, we recommend KuCoin.
1. DEAPcoin (DEP) – $0.04438
Minted initially in August 2019, DEAP describes itself as a “next-generation Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age.”
DEAPcoin is a gaming and NFT platform integrated with blockchain technology. It includes the DEP token, the ERC-20 native token to the network.
DEAPcoin features a service called Play Mining, which hosts a variety of blockchain-based Play-to-Earn games. Play Mining features a host of blockchain-based play-to-earn games, with some notable titles including Lucky Farmer, JobTribes, PlayMining Puzzle, and an NFT marketplace.
At the time of writing, DEP is trading at $0.04438, with a 24-hour trading volume of $11.2 million. Its market cap is $154 million, with a circulating supply of 3.48 billion.
You can purchase DEP on Bittrex, OKEx, Uniswap, PancakeSwap, and more. For US residents and users looking for low trading and transaction costs, Bittrex makes for a great option.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency.
