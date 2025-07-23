Top 5 Blast Ecosystem Tokens Below 10M Market Cap To Watch In July 2025

The Blast ecosystem has been gaining traction for its innovative approach to scaling Ethereum, offering users native yield on ETH and stablecoins while supporting a growing array of decentralized applications.
As the ecosystem expands, a number of promising projects are emerging with relatively low market capitalizations, presenting early investment opportunities for those looking to get in ahead of the curve.
In this article, we highlight five standout Blast ecosystem tokens that are currently trading below a $10 million market cap each with unique use cases, active communities, and the potential for significant growth as the network matures.
Note: This list is sorted in no particular order. All data and information are from CoinMarketCap.
KELP DAO WRAPPED rsETH (WRSETH)
wRSETH is the wrapped token of the Kelp DAO restaked ETH token on Kelp DAO’s ecosystem. The token is 1:1 pegged with rsETH and it is a Liquid Restaked Token (LRT) issued by Kelp DAO. On Layer 2 chains like Optimism, ZKsync ERA, Linea, Base and Mode, users can directly mint wrsETH by restaking through Kelp.
Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH (WRSETH) emerges as a dynamic player in the cryptocurrency landscape, offering a unique approach to staking and restaking rewards.
- Price: $3,842.04
- Market cap: $9.83M. 2.98%
- Volume (24h): $4.36K 68.22%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 0.1124%
- Total supply: 2.56K WRSETH
- Circulating supply: 2.56K WRSETH
Exchanges: Kim V4: WRSETH/WETH, Thruster v3: WRSETH/WETH
MAHA.xyz (MAHA)
MAHA (previously known as MahaDAO) is a community-powered decentralized organization. Our mission is to create a stablecoin that is deeply rooted into the Ether-sphere. With integrations towards LRTs, Lending Protocols and DeFi for growth.
MAHA token holders can vote to allocate MAHA towards grants, strategic partnerships, governance initiatives, additional liquidity mining pools, and a host of other programs. The tokenomics are designed to promote self-sustaining community interest, developer engagement, and ecosystem adoption.
- Price: $0.4958
- Market cap: $2.17M 1.08%
- Volume (24h): $173.16K 32.51%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 8.75%
- Total supply: 9.9M MAHA
- Max. supply: 10M MAHA
- Circulating supply: 4.39M MAHA
Exchanges: Gate: MAHA/USDT, KuCoin: MAHA/USDT
CYBRO (CYBRO)
CYBRO is a multichain AI-powered earn marketplace. CYBRO offers investment tools based on desired returns and risk levels. CYBRO’s main feature is a set of investment Vaults (Strategies) for yield farming. There are two types of Vaults: pools of other protocols wrapped for usage inside CYBRO, and more complex ones using multiple protocols and sophisticated mechanics wrapped in simple and easy-to-use One-Clicks.
- Price:$0.008038
- Market cap: $1.06M 2.14%
- Volume (24h): $295.09K 4.15%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 28.09%
- Holders: 5.73K
- TVL: $102.65K
- Market cap/TVL: 10.22
- Total supply: 499.99M CYBRO
- Max. supply: 1B CYBRO
- Circulating supply: 132.39M CYBRO
Exchanges: Gate: CYBRO/USDT, MEXC: CYBRO/USDT
BAG (BAG)
Bag.win is the world’s most immersive online casino. Come play your favorite games, degen with your friends, and enjoy the thrill of Vegas from the comfort of home. You can play on any mobile or desktop browser. Bag has a very strong community backing.
- Price: $0.0001525
- Market cap: $680.91K. 0.36%
- Volume (24h): $83.28K 1.14%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 12.19%
- Holders: 31.63K
- Total supply: 5.95B BAG
- Circulating supply: 4.46B BAG
Exchanges: Gate: BAG/USDT, Uniswap v2: WETH/USDT
RABBITX (RBX)
RabbitX is a global permissionless perpetuals exchange built on Starknet. RabbitX is building the most secure and liquid global derivatives network, giving you 24/7 access to global markets anywhere in the world, with 20x leverage. Combining the most innovative ZK infrastructure with the most powerful risk engine, and beautiful user interface. With RabbitX, you can trade 24/7 markets with 50x leverage with the security of Ethereum. Our derivatives DEX is built using state-of-the-art, low-latency ZK-STARK technology atop Ethereum, providing blazing fast speed, peak security, and zero gas fees.
- Price:$0.0005676
- Market cap: $498.23K. 77.13%
- Volume (24h): $253.25 97.97%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 0.04927%
- Total supply: 1B RBX
- Max. supply: 1B RBX
- Circulating supply: 877.66M RBX
Exchanges: BingX: RBX/USDT, CoinEx: RBX/USDT
Exchanges: Bitget, MexC, Gate.io, kucoin, bingx, Bitmart.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
