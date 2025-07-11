Top 5 Avalanche Ecosystem Tokens Below 10M Market Cap To Watch In July 2025

In the rapidly evolving world of decentralized finance and blockchain innovation, the Avalanche ecosystem has emerged as a hub for fast, scalable, and low-cost applications.
While many investors focus on well-known projects with large market caps, there’s growing interest in smaller, overlooked tokens that still operate within this dynamic network.
These lesser-known assets, often trading below a $10 million market capitalization, can offer unique value propositions—whether through novel DeFi mechanisms, GameFi integrations, or infrastructure utility.
Exploring these under-the-radar tokens provides a glimpse into the grassroots innovation fueling Avalanche’s growth from the ground up.
Note: This list is sorted in no particular order. All data and information are from CoinMarketCap.
TRUSTSWAP (SWAP)
Established in July 2020, TrustSwap is a diverse Web3 ecosystem creating secure infrastructure for blockchain builders and communities.
The TrustSwap Launchpad is a leading Launchpad and IDO service, achieving the #1 spot on Cryptorank in 2023 for All-time High Returns and Average Returns.
TrustSwap has launched over 55 projects with a collective fundraising of over $70 million. TrustSwap is also the parent company of The Crypto App and Team Finance, which offer a suite of multi-chain services including crypto portfolio tracking, token and liquidity locks, minting, staking, and vesting-as-a-service.
- Price : $0.09991
- Market cap : $9.99M 2.42%
- Volume (24h) : $1.86M 399.27%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h) : 18.27%
- Total supply : 99.99M SWAP
- Circulating supply : 99.99M SWAP
Exchanges : Uniswap v2 : WETH/SWAP, MEXC : SWAP/USDT
BITSCRUNCH (BCUT)
The landscape of blockchain analytics and forensics is currently overshadowed by centralized systems, often limited by their financial priorities.
This centralization not only restricts crucial insights for emerging decentralized Web3 projects but also creates barriers for innovative breakthroughs. This decentralized, AI-enhanced data network delivers unmatched analytics and forensic data for NFTs, wallets, and other digital assets on the public blockchain.
Accessible through user-friendly APIs, this platform lays the groundwork for diverse application development. Distinguished by its commitment to a community-driven ecosystem, bitsCrunch empowers individuals to contribute code or content, thus continuously enhancing and broadening the network’s capabilities
- Price : $0.01698
- Market cap :$8.88M 2.17%
- Volume (24h) : $1.2M 11.48%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h) : 13.48%
- Holders :9.14k
- Total supply : 1B BCUT
- Circulating supply : 522.91M BCUT
Exchanges : Bybit : BCUT/USDT, Gate : BCUT/USDT
REN (REN)
Ren (REN) is an open protocol built to provide interoperability and liquidity between different blockchain platforms. Formerly known as Republic Protocol, Ren launched RenVM, its virtual machine mainnet, in May 2020, having completed a $34 million initial coin offering (ICO) in 2018.
The protocol’s native token, REN, functions as a bond for those running nodes which power RenVM, known as Darknodes. Ren aims to expand the interoperability, and hence accessibility, of decentralized finance (DeFi) by removing hurdles involved in liquidity between blockchains.
- Price : $0.008774
- Market cap : $8.76M 4.47%
- Volume (24h) : $815.12K 3.75%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h) :9.22%
- Holders : 61.66K
- Total supply : 999.99M REN
- Circulating supply : 999.33M REN
Exchanges: MEXC : REN/USDT, Gate : REN/USDT
NEXERA (NXRA)
Nexera’s powerful omnichain technology is built on principles of standardization and interoperability through the ERC-7208, streamlining the digitization of RWAs and opening access to trillions in liquid, transferable tokenized assets.
Nexera enables builders and businesses to easily enter regulated markets and integrate their existing systems, facilitating smoother transitions and driving the broader adoption and expansion of RWAs.
With products registered as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) and memberships in key regulatory organizations like the Qatar Financial Centre Authority (QFCA) Regulatory Sandbox, Nexera leads innovation in regulatory compliance.
Nexera also strengthens its community and the broader ecosystem by enhancing the utility of the $NXRA token. Its commitment to governance, open-source development, and community-driven innovation fosters collaboration and growth across the network and beyond.
- Price : $0.008323
- Market cap : $8.6M 2.86%
- Volume (24h) : $107.85K. 39.62%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h) : 1.28%
- Holders : 20.65K
- Total supply : 1.14B NXRA
- Max. supply : 2B NXRA
- Circulating supply : 1.03B NXRA
Exchanges: Uniswap v3 (Ethereum) : NXRA/WETH, MEXC ; NXRA/USDT
TAROT (TAROT)
Tarot is a multi-chain, decentralized lending protocol where users can participate as lenders or borrowers in isolated lending pools. Tarot is currently deployed on the following chains: Fantom, Optimism, Arbitrum BNB Chain, Ethereum, Kava, Canto, Polygon, Avalanche, zkSync Era, Base.
Lenders can supply tokens to any lending pool in the Tarot Protocol to earn passive yield without impermanent loss, while borrowers can deposit LP tokens in a lending pool to borrow additional tokens in the token pair.
This enables borrowers to leverage their LP tokens for even more LP tokens, allowing for leveraged yield farming and enhanced liquidity providing rewards.
- Price : $0.1115
- Market cap : $7.55M 3.48%
- Volume (24h) : $48.42K 229.52%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h) : 0.6892%
- Holders : 72.01K
- TVL : $4.87M
- Market cap/TVL : 1.55
- Total supply : 100M TAROT
- Max. supply : 100M TAROT
- Circulating supply : 67.7M TAROT
Exchanges : Aerodrome Finance : WETH/TAROT , THENA : USDT/TAROT
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!