Top 4 Solana NFT Collections to Watch in August 2022

The Solana NFT ecosystem is growing every day, but only a few have what it takes to make it big. The best Solana collections will not just have exciting things on their roadmap but will also have a strong community behind them. In this article, we’ll highlight some Solana collections we’re excited about and will pay close attention to in August 2022.
What Makes Solana NFTs So Popular?
As the use of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) grows, so does the demand for platforms that can handle large volumes of transactions quickly and efficiently. Solana is one such platform that is seeing a surge in popularity. Projects built on Solana can scale rapidly and execute billions of transactions daily, making it an attractive option for those seeking to get involved in the burgeoning NFT space.
Solana NFTs to Watch Out For
Wolfies
A new species of the wolf has evolved and is ready to roam the swamps of NFT. As apes evolved into humans, so have wolves developed into a hyper-advanced species known as Wolfies. There is now a scattered pack of 5555 Wolfies patrolling the plains of DeFi with the mission of bringing asset management into the 21st century.
Jpeg NFT projects are a dime a dozen these days, so what makes Wolfies stand out from the pack? Well, for starters, they have a team of 11 experienced builders backed by some prominent VCs. Plus, they have an established pre-NFT community. And they’ve been building and iterating for a year now, and they keep getting better and better!
Wizardia
Wizardia is a Solana-based fantasy Metaverse game that allows players to earn rewards by playing in a post-apocalyptic world. In this game, players create and upgrade wizards to battle in the Arena. There’s always something new to discover with RPG elements like character progression and artifact upgrades. And with PVE and PVP options, there’s never a dull moment.
This one-of-a-kind game allows you to upgrade your Wizard NFTs and boost their battle capabilities. You can sell, trade, or rent them in the Wizardia NFT Marketplace. With over 137.7K Followers on Twitter, Wizardia is quickly becoming one of the most popular NFT and blockchain games.
Grannies
The zombie virus has decimated the population, except for babies and grannies. Join the fight as one of the remaining grannies who are tasked with defending their community. Send them on expeditions to other areas to gather supplies and exclusive NFTs. Upgrade your granny and create clans so you can team up with others and form a mighty army.
The Grannies NFT is one project that is sure to turn heads. What sets it apart is the team’s excellent marketing skills, constant promotions, and strong community involvement. This collection of 3333 digital assets will be released on Aug 04, 2022, at the price of 2 Sol.
Super Soldiers 3D
10,000 unique NFTs make up this collection, each carefully crafted to be unique, sporting various skins and weapon colors. The intrepid team behind this project noticed a yawning gap in the market for soldier-themed NFTs, so they decided to create their 3D art with this aesthetic.
Super Soldiers 3D has already attracted over 45,000 followers on Twitter, and the roadmap for the project looks very promising. Some of the planned features for the game include ‘super crates’ deployment and soldier’s weapon customization. There are even plans for a second minting in the future, as well as various community-building activities.
Where can you buy Solana NFTs?
OpenSea might control the NFT market on Ethereum, but when it comes to Solana, several different marketplaces are vying for supremacy. Among the most prominent of these include the following:
- SolSea. This marketplace touts itself as “the first NFT marketplace that enables creators to choose and embed licenses when they mint NFTs.”
- DigitalEyes. This Solana blockchain-based marketplace is one of the first of its kind, offering users a robust platform to create and trade NFTs.
- Solanart. This is another popular marketplace for Solana digital assets, hosting several popular projects, such as Degenerate Ape Academy, Aurora, and Solpunks.
- Magic Eden. Magic Eden leads the pack in buying, selling, and developing Solana-based NFTs. This marketplace has a 0% listing fee and generates revenue by taking 2% from every transaction.
Wrap up
As Solana’s popularity and hype around its NFT projects continue to grow, there are high hopes for what the future holds. By knowing about upcoming projects in advance, NFT traders and collectors can identify the projects with the most potential for success and get in on the ground floor.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any NFTs.
