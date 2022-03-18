Top 4 Metaverse Crypto Coins With Fully Licensed and Authenticated NFT Marketplaces

One popular category for Metaverse crypto coins is platforms that feature fully licensed and authenticated NFT collections. These platforms feature NFTs from world-class brands and companies that have a license with the platform to distribute their NFTs. This article looks at the top four Metaverse crypto coins with fully licensed NFT marketplaces, ordered by their market cap, lowest to highest.
4. Chronicle (XNL) – $2.5 million
Launched in 2021, Chronicle (XNL) is a Metaverse studio and NFT marketplace built for fans. It features fully licensed and authenticated NFTs from popular shows available on their marketplace.
Chronicle focuses on providing users with eco-friendly NFTs and currently features five NFT collections from shows including Puppy Bowl XVIII, Penn & Teller, The Giant Panda, I’m Your Man and the Ivor Wood Collection.
We highly recommend checking out Chronicle’s NFT marketplace if you’re looking for licensed and affordable NFTs that are not only awesome but also eco-friendly. The NFTs on Chronicle’s marketplace are listed in USDC, a stablecoin.
Chronicle is one of the most undervalued platforms at this time, with a valuation of $2.7 million. It’s the lowest-valued licensed NFT marketplace on this list, and the project is a must-watch in March 2022.
XNL is the primary utility asset on the platform, enabling users to earn bonuses by staking it on the platform. In addition, XNL is a governance token used to vote on proposals initiated by the Chronicle DAO.
You can purchase XNL on PancakeSwap (V2), Gate.io, and KuCoin.
3. EPIK Prime (EPIK) – $10.4 million
Launched in August 2021, EPIK Prime is a GameFi project and NFT platform featuring over 1000 brands with over 300 AAA gaming companies. EPIK Prime features a robust NFT marketplace with dozens of fully authenticated collections with genuine utility.
The platform’s mission is to become a leading ecosystem for giant entertainment IPs and leading AAA game companies to offer their NFTs to the crypto community. EPIK provides a wide selection of NFTs from several top-rated game titles.
The company is also the first to feature NFT deals with major gaming brands featuring utility within the games. For example, their Splitgate collection enables users to purchase NFT characters that they can show off to their friends in-game.
In addition, EPIK Prime features its Metaverse they call the Epikverse, consisting of VR spaces and a network of games. EPIK’s Metaverse connects games and players and unlocks the platform’s digital world.
EPIK is the primary utility asset on the platform, an ERC-20 and BEP-20 asset on the Ethereum and BNB chains. EPIK can be used for purchasing NFTs on the platform.
You can purchase EPIK on Uniswap (V2), PancakeSwap (V2), Bitrue, BKEX, Gate.io, Huobi Global, KuCoin, and more.
2. Ethernity Chain (ERN) – $58 million
Launched in March 2021, Ethernity Chain (ERN) is a highly underrated NFT marketplace for fully licensed NFTs similar to others on this list. It’s the second-most valued platform with a current market capitalization of $58 million.
Ethernity Chain features various NFTs from dozens of categories, including sports, art, cars, boxing, comics, baseball, basketball, and more.
There are thousands of collections for users to explore, and the marketplace is available on both the Ethereum and Polygon chains.
Ethernity Chain features some of the best-designed NFTs, and we highly recommend checking them out if you’re a sports collector looking to expand your collection to the digital realm. While some NFTs are quite expensive, you’re bound to find an NFT within your price range.
ERN is the primary utility asset for Ethernity Chain, used to purchase NFTs on the platform. Users can also use wETH to buy NFTs on either the Ethereum or Polygon chains. We highly recommend checking out their soccer-themed NFTs as they feature some of the best-designed pieces on the market.
You can buy ERN on Poloniex, Gate.io, KuCoin, Binance, OKX, and more.
1. Theta Network (THETA) – $2.7 billion
Launching in 2018, Theta Network is the leading NFT drop platform for fully licensed and authenticated NFTs. It features some of the most significant partnerships in crypto with world-class icons like Katy Perry and iconic TV shows like The Price Is Right.
Theta Network features highly-sought-after NFT drops that are announced via email. We highly recommend signing up for their email list if you’re looking to get notifications on upcoming drops from major brands and artists.
Check out this video intro to the Theta Network and its ecosystem:
While Theta Network is known for its NFT marketplace, the platform is much more than that. Theta Network also features its streaming platform enabling users to earn TFUEL tokens for participating in its ecosystem.
In addition, Theta Network features its TNT-20 token standard, similar to the popular BEP-20 and ERC-20 standards, enabling companies to launch their tokens on the platform.
The native utility asset on the platform is THETA, enabling users to purchase NFTs and access the latest drops on the marketplace.
You can buy THETA on Crypto.com, Binance, Huobi Global, Bitfinex, KuCoin, Bybit, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
