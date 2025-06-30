Top 4 Linea Ecosystem Tokens To Watch Below $1M Market Cap

As the Linea ecosystem gains momentum in the Layer 2 space, a wave of emerging tokens is starting to build quietly within its network.
Known for its scalability, low fees, and developer-friendly environment, Linea is attracting early builders and with them, a new generation of micro-cap tokens full of untapped potential.
Today, we’re spotlighting Linea ecosystem tokens currently trading below $1 million in market cap. They may be small in size, but these projects are carving out space early and could be worth keeping a close eye on as the ecosystem evolves.
Note: This list sorted in no particular order. All data and information gotten from CoinMarketCap.
WeFi ($WEFI)
- Unit Price: $0.02258
- Market Cap: $946.08K
- Volume (24H): $59.2K
WeFi’s unique composable leverage investment vault is allowing users to have use cases around onchain leveraged trade, leveraged farms and leveraged staking. WeFi users can borrow to invest in fungible, non fungible or real world tokenized assets or borrow to invest in leveraged yield farms/staking pools.
Risk for lenders is mitigated by enabling a walled guarded approach (Vault). Loans for staking: Users can take loans and buy crypto to earn staking APY. Loans for yield farming : Users will be able to use upto 3x leverage to invest in low risk farms that generate consistent returns. Few strategies would include providing liquidity to DEXes, implementing a delta neutral setup while mining rewards from certain protocols.
WEFI Price Data To Watch:
- All-time high was recorded on May 18, 2023 at a price unit of $0.4347
- All-time low was recorded on Jun 29, 2025 with a price unit of $0.02258
WEFI is currently trading live on notable exchanges such as Mexc, bitrue and many others.
Deri Protocol ($DERI)
- Unit Price: $0.003854
- Market Cap: $480.59K
- Volume (24H): $68.45K
Deri Protocol operates as a decentralized platform designed for trading crypto derivatives. It is built on open-source technology and is accessible on both the BNB Chain and Arbitrum.
This platform caters to traders by offering a broad spectrum of blockchain networks, enhancing the flexibility and reach of its services. Additionally, it integrates a Web3-version of a popular trading visualization tool, enabling users to track and analyze DeFi tokens effectively.
DERI Price Data For Traders To Watch:
- All-time high was recorded on Feb 12, 2021 at a price unit of $3.77
- All-time low was recorded on Apr 20, 2025 with a price unit of $0.003092
DERI is actively trading live on multiple exchanges such as: Gate.io and others.
Lynex ($LYNX)
- Unit Price: $0.01414
- Market Cap: $409.84K
- Volume (24H): $72.04K
Lynex stands as a cutting-edge decentralized exchange (DEX), liquidity layer, and ALM aggregator on the Linea blockchain.
This robust platform revolutionizes DeFi activities by offering token swapping, seamless liquidity provision, and governance through the innovative veLYNX voting mechanism.
Price Data for LYNX to monitor:
- All-time high was recorded on Mar 29, 2024 at a price unit of $0.4898
- All-time low was recorded on Jun 22, 2025 with a price unit of $0.01265
LYNX is currently trading on multiple exchanges such as: MexC, Gate.io, Bingx and many notable others.
Unfettered Ecosystem ($SOULS)
- Unit Price: $0.0003014
- Market Cap: $345.02K
- Volume (24H): $94.25K
Unfettered Ecosystem (Souls-Verse) offers a comprehensive collection of games spanning diverse genres, meticulously designed to cater to discerning users.
Specific titles within this environment showcase AI features, enhancing the overall gaming experience. Anchored by $SOULS as the central token, this ecosystem guarantees a unified and immersive gaming experience.
SOULS Price Data To Monitor:
- All-time high was recorded on May 23, 2023 at a price unit of $0.01715
- All-time low was recorded on Jun 27, 2025 with a price unit of $0.0002749
Available exchanges where you can trade SOULS includes: Mexc, Gate.io and many others.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
