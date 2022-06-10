Top 4 Best VPN Services for June 2022

VPNs (Virtual Private Networks) are online privacy solutions that safeguard your online activities from hackers, lower the risk of being followed online, and even allow you to access prohibited Netflix and other streaming content from other countries.
VPNs also have the advantage of redirecting your connection to a server elsewhere, allowing you to pretend to be in a different state, country, or continent if you so desire.
A virtual private network is an excellent way to preserve your online privacy and secure digital data. Many VPN providers have flooded the market in recent years, each with perks and downsides.
We’ll review our top four best VPN picks for June 2022 and explain which services are the best, testing for browsing and streaming performance, connection stability, and even the tiniest privacy leaks.
1. ExpressVPN
ExpressVPN claims that its network is powered by TrustedServer technology, which the company developed to assure that no logs of users’ online actions are kept.
Fast speeds, security intelligence, ultimate ease of use, 24/7 customer support, and even free cloud backup are all included Features.
Quick Review Statistics:
- Streaming sites unblocked: Netflix, Amazon, Disney, BBC iPlayer
- 24/7 Support Assistance: Yes
- Refund Period: 30 days
- Number of Servers: 3,000+
- Server Locations: 160
- Available Countries: 94
- Simultaneous Connections: 5
Lastly, with a one-year plan, you’ll get three months free plus a free year of Backblaze cloud backup (a limited-time offer).
Its most affordable option is less than $7 a month for an annual subscription that includes three months free.
2. Surfshark VPN
Surfshark VPN makes our list due to its unlimited device support despite having a smaller network than others. Its software also includes anti-malware, ad-blocking, and tracker-blocking features.
Surfshark’s network has 3,200 servers, with 100+ locations in 65+ countries. Access to the network is possible via various programs on Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS devices, even on Amazon Fire and other smart TVs.
Surfshark also has three additional modes for people who want to avoid restrictions and hide their internet footprints more carefully.
Camouflage Mode hides your VPN activities from your ISP, so they have no idea you’re using one.
Multihop hides your trail by routing your connection through multiple countries.
NoBorders Mode enables you to enjoy Surfshark in restricted areas.
Quick Review Statistics :
- Streaming Sites Unblocked: Netflix, Amazon, Disney, BBC iPlayer
- 24/7 Support Assistance: Yes
- Refund Period: 30 days
- Number of Servers: 3,200
- Server Locations: 100+
- Available Countries: 65
- Simultaneous Connections: Unlimited
Lastly, it has an affordable option of $2.49 a month (82% discount) for a 2-year plan + 2 months free.
3. NordVPN
In the VPN industry, NordVPN is one of the most well-known brands. It has many simultaneous connections, with six available on its network, compared to practically all other providers’ five or fewer. For those looking for a more advanced VPN connection, NordVPN also provides a dedicated IP option. There are no privacy leaks with NordVPN.
Nord VPN outnumbers ExpressVPN in terms of server count, with a whopping 5,000+.
Special Features:
Multi-factor authentication – Use Multi-Factor authentication to secure your Nord Account. You must input your password and then authorize the login attempt with a specific app, time-sensitive code, or a second device once enabled.
Dark Web Monitor – It’s a security feature that prevents others from using the account information exposed on the dangerous dark web. It continuously analyzes dark websites for your credentials, alerting you to any discoveries so you may take steps to secure the exposed account.
Double VPN – An advanced VPN security feature encrypts your data twice by routing it through two VPN servers instead of just one. Your online activity is now hidden behind two servers instead of one.
Quick Review Statistics :
- Streaming Sites Unblocked: Netflix, Amazon, Disney, BBC iPlayer
- 24/7 Support Assistance: Yes
- Refund Period: 30 days
- Number of Servers: 5,400+
- Server Locations: 80+
- Available Countries: 60
- Simultaneous Connections: 6
Lastly, it has an affordable option of $3.29 (60% savings off) a month for a 2-year plan.
4. Private Internet Access (PIA)
Our personal favorite VPN service for June 2022 is none other than Private Internet Access (PIA).
This Virtual Private Network service is one of the leaders in the sector, with over 10+ years of experience leading the VPN industry. It’s known for its strict no-logs policy, ensuring that users are fully anonymous when browsing the internet.
Private Internet Access includes a list of dozens of countries with an easy-to-use client easily installed on PC, with a mobile app for both iOS and Android devices.
If you’re looking for a top-rated VPN service, we recommend checking out Private Internet Access, as it’s an excellent service providing everything at a value price.
Disclosure: The author has no affiliation with any of the abovementioned services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Metaverse news!
Image Source: funtap/123RF