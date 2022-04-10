Top 3 Tips For Successful Cryptocurrency Press Release Distribution

One of the most popular ways to market cryptocurrency projects is by distributing a cryptocurrency press release across crypto news publications. There are dozens of services offering cryptocurrency press release distribution services for those looking to promote their project and grow their community. As the founder of one of the leading cryptocurrency press release distribution platforms, Null Transaction PR, I will provide you with several tips on successfully distributing your cryptocurrency PR, whether you utilize a distribution service or decide to do it yourself.
1. Write an Awesome Press Release
This one’s pretty obvious. If you want to grab the attention of the cryptocurrency community, make sure your press release is easy to read, has good grammar and writing, and clearly explains to readers what your project is all about, its vision, and any other relating details.
If you don’t trust your writing skills, it might be good to get someone to write the press release for you. At Null Transaction, we offer a speedy writing service for those clients that don’t have the resources to write their PR. Another option is to hire a writer from a freelance website to write you a press release, but that may require planning as most writers take several days to compose a quality PR.
2. Don’t Forget to Include Graphics
Graphics are essential in your PR as they help break long blocks of text and make your press release easier to read. Even simple pictures like screenshots of your website are enough to upgrade your cryptocurrency press release to the next level and increase the number of engagements and conversions it will receive.
At Null Transaction PR, we offer a free graphic design service for users who don’t have the means or the resources to create excellent graphics or want to enhance their existing images. Another option is to go to a website like Fiverr and hire a graphic artist to create images for your PR.
It’s also important to have relatively large graphics in your PRs as they help rank better on Google and look better on screens with high resolutions like mobile devices, tablets, etc. A good rule of thumb is to have your graphics be a minimum of 1200px in length and 800px in height.
3. Share the Press Release
Press release distribution should be treated as a supplement. You can’t expect to publish a press release on various platforms and instantly get tons of clients and users to your platform. Instead, you should share the press release with your existing audience, which should help grow your fanbase and existing community.
While a press release can help get new eyes on your project, if users see that you lack a solid community, whether it’s a discord server, a Twitter following, or an active telegram group, there’s no place for users to go. They will most likely look past your project even if the press release gets their attention.
Building a loyal community is one of the best things you can do for your project, as they will continue to support and provide the most help in growing your existing userbase.
Here’s an example of a press release campaign we did for Radio Caca, one of the leading Metaverse projects on the market. Because the team shared the press release with its robust audience, the releases gained tons of shares, likes, and engagement.
