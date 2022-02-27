Top 3 Solana-based Metaverse Crypto Coins to Watch in 2022

There are dozens of Metaverse crypto coins on the market. Solana is one of the leading blockchains on the market for low-cost lightning-speed transactions. This article looks at our pick of the top three Solana-based Metaverse crypto coins, ordered by current market capitalization, lowest to highest.
3. Cryowar (CWAR) – $18 million
Launched in November 2021, Cryowar is a Metaverse game built on Solana. It’s made with the Unreal Engine and integrates NFTs as in-game assets.
Cryowar combines the latest blockchain trends, including NFTs, DeFi, DAOs, and more. The native token on the platform is CWAR, used as the primary utility asset with a deflationary supply. CWAR is rewarded to players for beating opponents and participating in the Cryowar ecosystem.
The Cryowar game is still in its early stages. However, the team already hosted the first round of their closed beta and is planning on another round of closed beta soon.
As the team continues working on their game, CWAR is a must-watch in 2022. In addition, as one of the top Solana-based Metaverse projects, Cryowar has tremendous long-term potential.
You can buy CWAR on Raydium, MEXC, KuCoin, and more.
2. RaceFi (RACEFI) – $20 million
Launched in December 2021, RaceFi is the leading racing Metaverse ecosystem built on Solana. RaceFi features racetracks, garages, cars, gas stations, and more. The game incorporates the popular play-to-earn model enabling players to earn tokens for participating in the RaceFi ecosystem.
One of RaceFi’s most significant selling points is their incorporation of ML/AI tech into their racing game. The platform will offer PVP and PVE modes providing the ultimate immersive Metaverse experience for players.
RaceFi features a dual-token economy consisting of the RCOIN and RACEFI coins. RCOIN is the native utility asset on the platform, while RACEFI is the governance token enabling holders to vote on proposals that shape the project’s future. In addition, RACEFI holders receive access to NFT drops and more.
RaceFi is the first AI/ML racing game developed on Solana, and with a current market cap of $20 million, RACEFI is a must-watch in 2022.
You can buy RACEFI on KuCoin and Raydium.
1. Star Atlas (ATLAS) – $67.5 million
Launched in September 2021, Star Atlas is undoubtedly the top Metaverse crypto coin built on Solana, featuring one of the most robust communities and the highest market capitalization on this list.
The game is still in its early stages, making this a perfect project for those looking to get in early on a leading Metaverse crypto coin. Star Atlas is developing a space-themed strategy exploration game to enable players to generate significant income for participating in the Star Atlas economy.
Star Atlas currently features one of Solana’s most robust NFT marketplaces, including structures, collectibles, resources, and much more.
To explore its NFT marketplace, users must connect via a Solana-compatible browser wallet like Phantom. One unique feature of Star Atlas is their order book style NFT Marketplace enabling users to place bids similar to traditional cryptocurrency exchanges. The order book style makes it easier to keep track of the price of various NFTs and makes it easier to buy/sell NFTs on the platform.
Star Atlas features a dual-token economy, ATLAS, and POLIS. ATLAS is the native utility asset on the platform, while POLIS is the governance token enabling holders to vote on proposals that shape the project’s future.
Star Atlas is one of the best-designed platforms on the market, and their strong community support speaks to the tremendous long-term potential of this project.
You can purchase ATLAS on FTX and Raydium.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Metaverse news!