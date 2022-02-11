Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins You Should Have In Your Portfolio

After the November 2021 bull run, Metaverse crypto coins gained mainstream traction as the market saw such projects’ vast utility and potential. With hundreds of Metaverse crypto coins on the market, it may be hard to determine which assets are worth paying attention to and holding. This article looks at the top three Metaverse crypto coins every trader should have in their portfolio, ordered by market cap, lowest to highest.
3. Theta Network (THETA)
Launching in 2018, THETA is one of the leading platforms for authenticated NFT drops, featuring exclusive partnerships with world-class artists like Katy Perry and more.
THETA’s Metaverse includes various products, including a robust NFT marketplace and a streaming platform enabling users to earn TFUEL tokens for watching their favorite streamers. Moreover, THETA recently launched their governance token TDROP, adding further utility to the platform.
THETA features one of the fastest-growing ecosystems with their recently released TNT-20 token standard comparable to the popular Ethereum’s ERC-20 and Binance Smart Chain’s BEP-20 standards.
Their current TNT-20 token standard has a high potential to significantly grow THETA’s ecosystem and increase its valuation in the short term. As more projects begin using their standard, it’s only a matter of time before THETA’s price peaks to new heights.
This week, THETA is also one of the top-performing cryptocurrencies, rising by over 45% in price. It’s a must-watch for any trader and having THETA in your portfolio is a great way to bet on the future of NFTs and the Metaverse this year.
You can purchase THETA on Binance, KuCoin, Crypto.com, and more.
2. The Sandbox (SAND)
Launching its Alpha in December 2021, The Sandbox is one of the leading Metaverse crypto coins featuring a high-quality 3D world with many RPG aspects built into it.
The Sandbox features one of the most dynamic virtual land economies making this project perfect for investing substantial amounts into LAND in the Metaverse.
The Sandbox is currently the second-highest valued project with a valuation of $4.65 billion, speaking to the sheer scale of its ecosystem. SAND is the native token to the platform used for various in-game activities.
SAND is considered one of the safest investments for Metaverse crypto coins, and we’ve seen large investment groups like Softbank invest over $90 million in SAND.
This week, SAND has been performing exceptionally well, rising by over 22%. SAND is currently holding a Web3 LAND sale with over 550 LANDs, 8 ESTATE auctions, and various premium NFTs.
The #Web3 LAND Sale
🔸 550+ LANDs
🔸 8 ESTATE auctions
🔸 Premium #NFTs
…& a vast array of partners disrupting the #blockchain ecosystem will enter the #Metaverse!
👉 February 10th at 1PM UTC
👉 https://t.co/bcJ6EppCFS pic.twitter.com/ogwH44qI17
— The Sandbox (@TheSandboxGame) February 3, 2022
Any trader looking to bet on the future of the Metaverse should have some SAND or LAND in their portfolio.
You can purchase SAND on most major exchanges like Binance, KuCoin, Uniswap, Crypto.com, and more.
1. Decentraland (MANA)
Initially launched in February 2020, Decentraland is the original Metaverse crypto coin and the pioneer in this sector. My personal favorite, Decentraland, features a 3D in-browser experience with hundreds of places to visit and explore.
Decentraland is the highest-valued Metaverse crypto coin on the market, currently valued at over $5.9 billion.
As the top Metaverse crypto coin, you can’t go wrong betting on MANA as it features the biggest community of players and a variety of experiences.
Some of the most popular places to visit in Decentraland include Decentral Games’ casino, the Wonderland Mining Game, virtual mini-golf, and more.
Decentraland is entirely free to explore, and users can connect via their browser and a compatible wallet like MetaMask. Decentraland also features the most active LAND and NFT marketplace with thousands of options to check out.
Any investor looking to bet on the future of NFTs and the Metaverse should have some MANA in their wallet.
You can purchase MANA on Binance, KuCoin, Crypto.com, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coin.
