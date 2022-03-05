Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Unit Price Below $0.001 (March 2022)

Many Metaverse crypto coins are on fire sale with the recent cryptocurrency bear market. This makes it an excellent opportunity to pick up some undervalued projects with great long-term potential. This article looks at our pick of the top three Metaverse crypto coins with a unit price below $0.001 to watch in March 2022, ordered by current market capitalization, lowest to highest.
3. ClassicDoge (XDOGE)
- Unit Price: $0.0002373
- Market Cap: $3.6 million
Launched in November 2021, ClassicDoge is a Metaverse coin that enables users to create 3D NFTs of their pets and immortalize them permanently on the blockchain.
ClassicDoge (XDOGE) also provides a robust staking/finance dashboard where holders of the token can earn a significant APR.
Moreover, ClassicDoge features its NFT Pet Packs that include rewards. Users can collect NFTs of varying rarity, including common, rare, and epic NFTs, and earn a relatively high APR.
The project is also building its Metaverse that will enable users to explore a new virtual world with your pet in augmented reality so you can carry your connection with them forever or bring them into your Metaverse game or world interacting with peers.
The idea behind ClassicDoge is unique, and we all know that crypto enthusiasts love their pets. With the current market cap of $3.6 million, this project is highly undervalued and is a must-watch in March 2022.
You can purchase XDOGE on BitForex and PancakeSwap.
2. Starlink (STARL)
- Unit Price: $0.00001559
- Market Cap: $155 million
Launched in June 2021, Starlink is one of the most underrated Metaverse crypto coins currently still in development. Its Metaverse is built with Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5, utilizing the latest tech to provide a never-before-seen immersive and high-quality experience.
Starlink will allow users to collect NFTs and generate a passive income via its economy. While Starlink was initially developed with Unity, the team rightfully decided to transition to Unreal Engine 5 for an upgraded experience.
While the project’s Metaverse is still in development, the project includes a robust NFT marketplace users can currently check out. Users can browse the NFT marketplace on the official website or check out the PIXELNAUTS collection on OpenSea, which is the first volume in STARL’s new “Artist Profile Series.” The current floor price for PIXELNAUTS is 0.07ETH, approximately $184 at writing.
STARL is the native ERC-20 token on the platform, allowing users to purchase items, modify in-game assets, and interact with the Starlink Metaverse.
You can purchase STARL on Gate.io, Uniswap, OKX, MEXC, LBank, and more.
1. UFO Gaming (UFO)
- Unit Price: $0.000008357
- Market Cap: $215 million
Launched in July 2021, UFO Gaming is our top pick for low unit price Metaverse crypto coins. They are one of the most anticipated projects on the market, with one of the most robust communities supporting it (UFOARMY).
UFO Gaming’s Metaverse will allow players to earn rewards via an immersive and engaging 3D gameplay.
The idea behind UFO Gaming is that each planet will feature its Metaverse and governing DAO. This will create an interconnected ecosystem of worlds, games, and Metaversese across the UFO Gaming platform, enabling players multiple ways to start earning a passive income.
While UFO Gaming’s Metaverse is still in development, users can check out a preview of the first game the team is working on, Super Galactic:
Super Galactic is a 3D experience that will include collection galleries, weapon stores, NFT stores, and more. The game is still in its early stages and in development. However, users can sign up to their official website to access the Super Galactic Beta.
The native utility asset on the platform is UFO, utilized as the primary token for various in-game activities and governance.
You can buy the UFO token on LBank, MEXC, Uniswap, KuCoin, Gate.io, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Metaverse news!