Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Market Cap Below $50 Million (March 2022)

With cryptocurrency markets trading sideways today, Metaverse crypto coins are highly undervalued right now and make for a perfect buy opportunity. This article looks at our pick of the top three Metaverse crypto coins with a market cap below $50 million to watch in March 2022, ordered by current market capitalization, lowest to highest.
3. Gods Unchained (GODS) – $25 million
Launching in October 2021, Gods Unchained (GODS) is a leading Metaverse crypto game featuring a Hearthstone-style trading card game incorporating the popular play-to-earn model. Gods Unchained utilizes NFTs to tokenize in-game assets, aligning itself with the latest crypto tech and trends.
The game features similar mechanics to Hearthstone and includes its native utility token GODS. The token can be used for in-game activities, purchasing cards, and more.
Check out the Gameplay Trailer of Gods Unchained:
With a current market cap of $25 million and a 24-hour trading volume of $8.1 million, GODS is a highly underrated project that’s a must-watch in March 2022.
You can purchase GODS on Coinbase, Huobi Global, KuCoin, FTX, Coinlist Pro, Poloniex, Liquid, and more.
2. Newscrypto (NWC) – $31 million
Launched in July 2019, Newscrypto (NWC), as the name suggests, is looking to become a one-stop ecosystem in the Metaverse relating to cryptocurrency news. It features proprietary trading indicators for crypto markets that make it easier for traders and investors to make decisions about potential projects to invest in.
The Newscrypto app is currently available for users to check out. Traders can look at several Technical Analysis reports and recent news from various sources relating to crypto, Metaverse, NFTs, and more.
The news platform is built on Enjin’s Efinity blockchain, a relatively new blockchain built by the Enjin team specifically for Metaverse applications. Newscrypto’s Metaverse creates an immersive and engaging experience for their readers, making it a one-of-a-kind Metaverse project.
The native utility asset on the platform is NWC, an ERC-20 asset living on the Ethereum blockchain. Some utilities for NWC include payments, membership fees, and more.
You can buy NWC on KuCoin, Gate.io, Uniswap, PancakeSwap, MEXC, LBank, BitGlobal, BitMart, HitBTC, DigiFinex, BKEX, and more.
1. Highstreet (HIGH) – $46 million
Launched in October 2021, Highstreet is a leading Metaverse crypto game built with the Unity game engine. It features an MMORPG Metaverse game where players can play various roles like Archers and Brawlers. The game’s goal is to clear monsters and protect cities, which rewards users for their activities.
Highstreet bridges the digital and physical worlds with their game, providing products with additional utilities by turning them into in-game assets owned wholly by its player base.
The Highstreet World features a continent called Solera and an ever-expanding archipelago of mysterious islands open for their players to explore. Users will be able to purchase armor and gear in-game and set up their characters to take on battles and explore the vast open world of its Metaverse.
Highstreet’s Metaverse features two tokens powering it, including STREET and HIGH. STREET tokens are the native utility tokens on the platform, while HIGH tokens are governance tokens enabling holders to participate in Highstreet’s DAO.
Check out a preview of the Freshmint Island in Highstreet’s World for a sneak peek at what’s to come:
With a market cap of $46 million and a 24-hour trading volume of $20 million, Highstreet is a highly underrated Metaverse crypto coin that’s a must-watch in March 2022.
Highstreet has been performing exceptionally well recently, with the trading volume rising considerably in the past 24 hours (+200%).
You can purchase HIGH on Binance, MEXC, PancakeSwap, LBank, Uniswap, Gate.io, XT.com, TOKENCAN, BingX, Bitget, Hoo, Nominex, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
