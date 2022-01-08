Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins Gaining The Most Price Today (YGG, SOUL, RAINI)

As crypto markets continue their bearish cycle, Metaverse crypto coins also struggle to hold support. However, some coins are doing quite well this weekend, rising in price. This article looks at the top three Metaverse crypto coins gaining the most price today, ordered by 24-hour gain, lowest to highest.
3. Yield Guild Games (YGG) +6.1%
Initially launched in December 2020, Yield Guild Games is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) platform for crypto economies. As the name suggests, it features a gaming guild that brings players together via NFT and play-to-earn games.
Yield Guild Games bring players together to earn real money from playing NFT play-to-earn blockchain-based games like Axie Infinity, The Sandbox, League of Kingdoms, and more.
YGG is the ERC-20 token powering the platform’s DAO and ecosystem. Users can currently mint their YGG badge via their dApp to start their adventure and join the gaming guild.
At writing, YGG is trading at $4.90, with a 24-hour volume of $70 million. Its market cap is at $339 million, with a circulating supply of 69.2 million YGG.
You can purchase YGG from Binance, KuCoin, Crypto.com, LATOKEN, and more.
2. Phantasma (SOUL) +6.6%
Initially launched in 2018, Phantasma claims to be the technological backbone of the future, enabling a silky smooth user experience while increasing developer revenue. The project includes a dual token economy governed by SOUL and fueling your experiences with KCAL.
SOUL allows users to stake it and govern Phantasma, while KCAL handles transaction fees, minting NFTs, and deploying smart contracts.
Phantasma includes smart NFTs, which unlock a host of possibilities for Artists and Developers such as Nested NFTs, Multi-layered NFTs, Time-limited access to content, Perpetual Royalties, and much more.
At the time of writing, SOUL is trading at $2.96, with a 24-hour trading volume of $13 million. Its market cap is $305 million, with a circulating supply of 103 million SOUL.
You can purchase Phantasma on KuCoin, Gate.io, PancakeSwap, Uniswap, Hotbit, and more.
1. Rainicorn (RAINI) +18.9%
Launched in March 2021, Rainicorn is the team behind The Rainiverse, an evolving ecosystem featuring an NFT farming platform with play-to-earn gaming, DeFi features, and much more.
The RAINI ecosystem provides multiple interconnected streams of value on its platform. Users can earn RAINBOWS for staking RAINI or add liquidity to receive UNICORN.
In addition, Rainicorn released a collection of 4 NFTs featuring 3D models designed by a French designer Avide. Unfortunately, all the NFTs have been minted and aren’t currently available.
Last but not least, my favorite feature about Rainicorn is their Ethereum to BSC bridge, allowing users to swap their ETH-based RAINI to BSC. The cross-chain bridge is perfect for those users looking to move their ERC-20 holdings to BSC without using the official Binance bridge.
At writing, RAINI is trading at $0.08884, with a 24-hour volume of $3.1 million. Its market cap is $43 million with a circulating supply of 486.3 million RAINI.
RAINI is available both on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, and users can purchase the token on Uniswap and PancakeSwap.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency.
