Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins Gaining The Most Price Today (NTVRK, MTS, SHOE)

This week, Crypto markets continue to trade sideways, with Bitcoin and Ethereum managing to hold support. Today we take a look at the top three Metaverse crypto coins gaining the most price, ordered by 24-hour growth, lowest to highest.
3. Netvrk (NTVRK) +32%
Launching in May 2021, Netvrk describes itself as a multichain Metaverse platform with tools enabling users to monetize their content via NFTs. Netvrk is looking to offer the world a new way to create and consume content with immersive experiences resulting in an ever-expanding Metaverse.
The project’s ecosystem includes multiple ways for users to earn a passive income. Users can purchase Land advertising space, generate NFTs, and stake their tokens for passive rewards. In addition, Netvrk is working on a 3D scanning mobile app that will allow users to scan real-world objects into the digital realm.
Netvrk is still in its early stages, currently securing partnerships and investments. The current market cap of $59 million is relatively low for a Metaverse project and is worth keeping an eye on as they release more features.
You can purchase NTVRK on Uniswap, KuCoin, MEXC, or Hotbit.
2. Metastrike (MTS) +76%
Launched in January 2022, Metastrike is a blockchain-based VR role-playing first-person shooter Metaverse built on the Binance Smart Chain. It incorporates NFTs enabling players to have a gun collection and make maps to fight and steal NFTs from other players.
One of Metastrike’s features is that it lets players build their own FPS project with any ideas. In addition to creating custom maps, three different modes are available, including Zombie Mode, Team Mode, and Deathmatch Mode.
Metastrike features a dual-token model featuring the MTS and the MTT tokens. MTS is used to advance maps with rare NFTs, in-game activities, and staking. MTS is used to unlock new maps, participate in game modes and special events, and purchase consumable items. Users can also use MTS to upgrade weapons and swap the token on an exchange.
Metastrike is still in development, but the team included a video with actual in-game footage; check it out:
Metastrike was recently listed on Gate.io today, which is one of the reasons for today’s price hike.
You can purchase MTS on Gate.io, KuCoin, PancakeSwap, and more.
1. ShoeFy (SHOE) +165%
Launched in October 2021, today’s top gainer is ShoeFy, an NFT platform for digital collectible shoes called sNFTs. The platform utilizes the ERC-721 token standard and includes its ERC-20 SHOE token. The token is used as the marketplace’s main currency, enabling users to purchase sNFTs.
ShoeFy enables users to generate a passive income by holding and staking sNFTs. Users can become liquidity providers and earn liquidity tokens through their sNFTs.
The ShoeFy ecosystem will feature several services, including a DAO, a decentralized exchange, custom wallets, and the ShoeVerse Metaverse. Currently, users can stake their SHOE tokens. The sNFT staking is still in development and should be available later this year.
SHOE has been trending on Gate.io in the past 24-hours bringing more attention to the project. With a current market cap of under $1 million, ShoeFy is a highly underrated project worth watching.
You can purchase SHOE on PancakeSwap or Uniswap.
