Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins Gaining The Most Price Today (DDL, SENSO, OOKS)

This week, metaverse crypto coins continued to trade sideways as Bitcoin and Ethereum held support. Today is quite bullish for many Metaverse crypto coins, many of which are seeing double-digit percent price gains. This article looks at the top three Metaverse crypto coins gaining the most price today, ordered by 24-hour increase, lowest to highest.
3. DeFi Degen Land (DDL) +17.37%
Launched in November 2021, DeFi Degen Land is a play-to-earn Metaverse crypto coin whose goal is to enable users to generate a new income that wouldn’t be possible without the platform.
The Degen Land Metaverse will feature various mini-games, each with their leaderboard that restart weekly. The leaderboard will feature ten spots, each receiving a reward worth between $50 and $500 weekly.
One popular game on DDL is currently their Red Light Green Light game, similar to the one we’ve seen in Netflix’s Korean Drama, Squid Game.
DDL is a multi-chain platform currently supporting both the CRO and BSC networks. DDL is the native BEP-20 token on the DeFi Degen Land platform that will be used as the main currency on their platform.
With a market cap of $4.1 million, DeFi Degen Land is an undervalue Metaverse project since it has an MVP (minimum viable product) that users can test out. In addition, the 24-hour trading volume of $848k signals that the market is excited about this project.
In recent news, DeFi Degen Land hinted at a possible VR experience launching in Q2 2022, which is probably why today’s DDL price spiked.
🔥 Changing The Crypto Space 🔥
🏆 Q2 2022 🏆#BSC #DDL #DeFi #P2E #cro #NFTs $DDL #VR #OculusQuest2 #Metaverse #CronosChain #CronosNFT pic.twitter.com/xc7sZ3ySL6
— DeFi Degen land (@DeFi_Degen_Land) January 13, 2022
DDL’s price increased by over 15% today, currently trading at $0.00002749. DDL reached its all-time high in December 2021 when it peaked at $0.00005805. The recent spike in volume and price, along with the teaser Tweet, makes DeFi Degen Land an underrated project with an excellent long-term outlook.
You can purchase DDL on PancakeSwap and CoinTiger. Surprisingly, most of the trade volume for DDL is coming from CoinTiger, not PancakeSwap. That’s likely because CoinTiger is much easier to use for newer crypto investors who aren’t looking to set up a MetaMask wallet and deal with decentralized exchanges.
2. Sensorium (SENSO) +28.85%
Founded in 2018 by billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov, Sensorium is looking to combine virtual reality, blockchain technology, and artificial intelligence. Sensorium is building a Metaverse intending to become the future of social platforms, offering users an immersive experience to interact and engage with each other.
Sensorium focuses on a sense of presence for VR experiences, making users and artists feel closer than ever to the people they love and the things they enjoy. Sensorium received endorsements from high-profile artists like David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Steve Aoki, and more.
The SENSO token is the in-platform currency for the Sensorium Metaverse. It enables people to interact and is the primary transaction token for experiences and environments within the Sensorium platform.
Some utilities for SENSO include upgrading your avatar, adding special visual effects, accessing unique activities, purchasing tickets for virtual concerts, and much more.
Sensorium Galaxy is currently only available as an invite-only beta. Users can create an account on the official website and sign up for a chance to receive an invite and check out Sensorium’s Metaverse.
At writing, SENSO is trading at $1.45, up over 30% in the past 24-hours. Its market cap is $17 million, with a fully diluted market cap of over $5 billion.
One reason for today’s price hike is most likely Meta’s Tweet response to Sensorium’s preview of their Observatory of the Universe. After all, Meta’s acknowledgment of Sensorium is a sure way to raise investors’ confidence in the project.
Throwing this to the top of our "must visit" metaverse meetup spots.
— Meta (@Meta) January 13, 2022
SENSO is an undervalued project with a market cap of only $17 million. In addition, the fact that less than 1% of the total supply of SENSO is currently in circulation means the tokens are incredibly scarce and could easily see significant price increases this year.
You can purchase SENSO on KuCoin, Poloniex, Bittrex, and more.
1. Onooks (OOKS) +90.28%
Launched in November 2020, today’s top performer with an over 90% price hike is Onooks. According to their official website:
“Onooks advocates for an interoperable monetary protocol matrix serving as a unified liquidity pool and back-bone infrastructure for DeFi and open finance applications.”
In simpler terms, this Metaverse crypto coin is looking to integrate real estate with blockchain technology. This will enable assets reserved for traditional investing to be tokenized.
In addition, Onooks is looking to automate buying and selling real estate, which will drastically reduce costs and fees associated with the transactions of real estate.
OOKS is the native token on the platform that will be used for all the transactions on Onooks. At writing, OOKS is trading at $0.9973, up over 90% in the past 24 hours.
While you can purchase OOKS on Uniswap, most of the trading volume comes from Txbit, a Netherlands-based altcoin exchange launched in 2019. With a market cap of $10 million, OOKS is quite an undervalued project, but I would proceed with caution as I couldn’t find a whitepaper or an MVP on their website.
Furthermore, most of the project’s focus on Twitter is regarding its price charts rather than the development of a product, which is quite concerning when it comes to the long-term sentiment of OOKS.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Metaverse news!
Image Source: Vintage Tone/Shutterstock.com