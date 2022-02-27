Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins Gaining the Most Price This Week (SPH, FEAR, YGG)

Even though this week has been quite rough for cryptocurrency markets, Metaverse crypto coins continue to show significant bullish momentum. Let’s look at the top three Metaverse crypto coins gaining the most price this week, ordered by 7-day growth, lowest to highest.
3. Spheroid Universe (SPH) +16%
Launched in March 2021, Spheroid Universe (SPH) is a blockchain-based Metaverse platform enabling users to earn Earth’s most popular digital places.
Spheroid Universe includes Spaces, which are tokenized plots of land in the form of NFTs that allow users to receive advertising revenue from selected areas worldwide.
Spheroid’s extended reality Metaverse features a unique marketplace where users can purchase and browse dozens of plots of land. After users buy a specific land, they can place advertisements on it, generating passive income. At writing, over 300k digital places have been sold, speaking to the high demand and support of the project.
Moreover, Spheroid Universe provides many tools and services for AR/XR development. One such tool is their cross-platform programming language, Spheroid Scripts, which reduces the costs and speeds up the development of AR applications.
The platform also features its cloud-based integrated development environment, Demiurge IDE, making it easy for new developers to get set up and make AR applications in its Metaverse.
Spheroid Universe features one of the most robust reconstructions, and its design team is one of the best on the market. Check out this remarkable reconstruction of a location in Canada:
Spheroid Universe’s continuous addition of places and locations is a significant reason for SPH’s recent price hike of over 16% in the past week.
SPH is the native token on the platform, used as the primary utility asset that interacts with the Spheroid Universe ecosphere.
You can purchase SPH on LATOKEN and Uniswap.
2. Fear (FEAR) +21%
Launched in May 2021, Fear is a Metaverse gaming platform for horror games. It currently features an immersive 3D horror game and a 3D action/puzzle game integrating blockchain into its environment.
The platform’s ecosystem features two tokens: BLOOD and FEAR. BLOOD is the in-game asset used to fuel the Fear ecosystem. On the other hand, FEAR is the primary utility asset used for various in-game activities.
Fear is still in its early stages of development, with many upcoming features scheduled for this year. Some features include cross-chain compatibility, a FEAR wallet, an NFT collection, and more.
As one of the leading horror game platforms built on the blockchain, we highly recommend checking out FEAR and its ecosystem. Moreover, its current market cap of $3.1 million makes this a highly undervalued project worth watching in February 2022.
In recent news, FEAR announced its expansion of the Metaverse to HD, starting with the Fear Museum.
The upcoming updates are undoubtedly a significant reason FEAR is the second-highest gaining Metaverse crypto coin this week, rising over 21% despite the volatile cryptocurrency market.
You can buy FEAR on exchanges like KuCoin, Uniswap, PancakeSwap, and more.
1. Yield Guild Games (YGG) +25%
Launched in December 2020, Yield Guild Games, as the name suggests, is a Metaverse gaming guild with a mission to help its members to earn more from popular games like Axie Infinity, The Sandbox, and more.
The native token on the platform is YGG, an ERC-20 asset living on the Ethereum blockchain. YGG is a governance token enabling holders to vote on proposals of the platform’s DAO, shaping the future of the gaming guild.
To join Yield Guild Games, users must first purchase a badge, which they can mint for a relatively low price of $40 at the time of writing. The badge itself is free, but users must pay the gas fees for Ethereum’s network to mint the badge.
In recent news, YGG is finishing up their Managers Cup (YMC) with only two teams remaining for Round 1:
YMC aims to demonstrate the competitive nature and intricacies that help make Axie Infinity what it is today. All proceeds from the tournament will be donated to charity, with the winner of the cup receiving an official YGG Managers Cup Season 1 NFT.
YMC has generated quite a bit of hype in the community, and the near conclusion of the event could be one reason for YGG’s price hike this week.
If you’re an avid Metaverse crypto gamer looking to upgrade your experience and earn more from your in-game activities, we highly recommend checking out Yield Guild Games. With a current market cap of $281 million, YGG is quite a large project with much power in the community.
You can buy YGG on KuCoin, Crypto.com, Binance, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
