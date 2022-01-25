Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins Gaining The Most Price This Week (BCMC, ETNA, DEP)

Even with the bearish momentum this week, some Metaverser crypto coins managed to see double-digit percent price increases. This article looks at the top three Metaverse crypto coins gaining the most price this week, ordered by 7-day growth, lowest to highest.
3. Blockchain Monster Hunt (BCMC) +16%
Launching in October 2021, Blockchain Monster Hunt is a multichain play-to-earn blockchain game enabling users to hunt monster NFTs and trade them on the marketplace.
In addition, Blockchain Monster Hunt includes their ERC-20 token called BCMC, allowing interaction with their ecosystems and participation in the platform’s governance.
The main reason for this weeks’ price increase for their BCMC token is due to the game’s upcoming launch on January 25th. If the release goes as planned, seeing BCMC’s price increase further wouldn’t be surprising.
You can purchase BCMC on PancakeSwap, Uniswap, QuickSwap, and more.
2. ETNA Network (ETNA) +23%
Launching in March 2021, ETNA Network is a Metaverse blockchain connecting NFT and GameFi applications into a single ecosystem.
ETNA Network features their BEP-20 governance token enabling users to bet on the future of the project and vote on proposals.
ETNA currently features a demo that users can download on PC to check out the game. To start playing, users must purchase an ETNA NFT. Users can also check out the NFT shop by connecting via MetaMask on Polygon and exploring their collection.
The ETNA ecosystem features the Metabolism token, with the IDO scheduled for February 1st. Metabolist tokens will be incorporated into the ETNA game to craft potions, enhance NFTs, and more.
You can purchase ETNA on PancakeSwap, CoinTiger, and MEXC.
1. DEAPcoin (DEP) +76%
Launched in August 2019, DEAPcoin, aka The Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. is the creator of Playmining, a leading NFT game platform of the global GameFi industry.
DEAPcoin (DEP) is the ERC-20 utility token issued to users participating in the free-to-play PlayMining ecosystem. In addition, DEP is used to purchase NFTs on the PlayMining NFT Marketplace.
PlayMining is a community-oriented project supported by a collection of enthusiastic members worldwide. Users can create an account and check out games on their platform right now. PlayMining features Lucky Farmer, JobTribes, and PlayMining Puzzle X JobTribes.
DEAPcoin is the Metaverse crypto coin gaining the most price this week, up over 76%. In recent news, PlayMining announced their partnership with Devil Finance, enabling users to maximize their returns by auto-compounding their DEP tokens.
We are excited to announce that #PlayMining and @DevilFinance_io made a partnership🎉
Maximize your return by auto-compounding at @FantomFDN 😃#DeFi #Vaults #Fantom pic.twitter.com/u4V1zxE12L
— PlayMining(official) (@PlayMining_SG) January 24, 2022
You can purchase DEP on Bittrex, Uniswap, OKX, Indodax, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency.
