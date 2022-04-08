Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins Below 6 Cents to Watch in April 2022

Cryptocurrency markets continue to trade sideways this week as Metaverse crypto coins manage to hold support. Even with the recent bearish momentum, the global Metaverse sector in cryptocurrency manages to keep above the $34 billion market cap. Today we look at the top three Metaverse crypto coins below 6 cents to watch in April 2022, ordered by the current unit price, lowest to highest.
3. Revomon (REVO) – $0.43
Launching in April 2021, Revomon (REVO) is a top-rated Metaverse VR game. It’s a Pokemon0inspired blockchain-based Metaverse game featuring the latest VR technology and combining it with NFT to enable players to collect monsters and earn rewards by playing the game.
Revomon also integrates the popular play-to-earn and free-to-play models to make it easy for players to earn rewards via its platform and game.
The game itself is developed with the Unity game engine, and users can currently check out the game on their Oculus Quest devices. We recommend giving Revomon a change and downloading it via Sidequest.
Revomon is one of the most underrated and undervalued projects, with a current market cap of $10 million. In recent news, Revomon was featured among the top five Binance most valuable builder IV projects, speaking to the tremendous long-term potential of Revomon.
Revomon also features a DeFi dashboard allowing REVO token holders to stake their assets and earn rewards while securing the network at the same time. REVO token holders also have an opportunity to shape the project’s future by voting on proposals initiated by the DAO.
REVO is the primary utility asset for the game, featuring both ERC-20 and BEP-20 versions. REVO allows users to interact with the Metaverse, participate in DAO governance, stake it for rewards, etc.
You can purchase REVO on Uniswap, PancakeSwap, Gate.io, XT.COM, BKEX, and more.
2. Chromia (CHR) – $0.49
Launched in May 2019, Chromia (CHR) is a blockchain built explicitly for Metaverse and NFT applications. Chromia is similar to other gaming blockchains like WAX because it focuses on helping developers build robust gaming dApps much faster than traditional blockchains like Ethereum or BNB.
Chromia is also Ethereum Virtual Machine compatible, which means developers can utilize similar design contents and integrate their dApps with other blockchains.
Chromia has proven to be a robust blockchain that can sustain high-quality Metaverse crypto games. Currently, Chromia features two main popular games, My Neighbor Alice and Mines of Dalarnia, both featuring market caps in the hundred million.
CHR is the primary utility asset on the platform, an ERC-20 token living on the Ethereum blockchain. Some of CHR’s utilities include paying hosting fees, using it as a reserve to peg native tokens, collecting payments, etc.
You can buy CHR on KuCoin, BitGlobal, FTX, Bithumb, Poloniex, Binance, PancakeSwap, and more.
1. CEEK VR (CEEK) – $0.54
Launched in June 2018, CEEK VR (CEEK) is a top-rated Metaverse crypto coin for music and live concerts. CEEK features a robust dashboard featuring multiple channels, including sports, TV, music, etc.
CEEK VR’s main advantage over other cryptocurrency projects is its ability to secure high-profile partnerships with mainstream brands, actors, and artists. CEEK features collaborations with Lady Gaga, Sting, U2, Demi Lovato, Ziggy Marley, and more, making CEEK VR a must-watch in April 2022.
In addition, CEEK features a 3D VR headset and 4D headphones that users can purchase. CEEK’s headset is quite affordable, costing $100 at writing.
CEEK has been one of the top performers this week, with the CEEK price rising by over 30% amid KuCoin and Huobi Global exchange listings. CEEK has tremendous long-term potential, and we recommend checking it out.
CEEK is the primary utility asset on the platform, featuring both BEP-20 and ERC-20 versions on the BNB and Ethereum blockchains. CEEK lets holders participate in VR spaces for tech talks, charity fund-raisers, sporting events, etc.
You can buy CEEK on LATOKEN, MEXC, PancakeSwap, Bancor Network, BKEX, ProBit Global, Uniswap, LBank, and more.
