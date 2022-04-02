Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins Below $4 Million Market Cap (April 2022)

Cryptocurrency markets are showing slight bullish momentum today, and Metaverse crypto coins also see significant price growth. This article looks at our pick of the top three Metaverse crypto coins with a market cap below $4 million to watch in April 2022 and beyond, ordered by the current market capitalization, lowest to highest.
3. Defina Finance (FINA) – $3.3 million
Launched in October 2021, Defina Finance is a highly underrated blockchain-based Metaverse crypto game featuring one of the best-designed NFTs on the market. The project also features a fully functional P2E game allowing players to earn FINA tokens as rewards for participating in its economy.
Users must purchase an NFT from the official Defina Finance marketplace to start playing, enabling them to earn tokens as a reward. The NFTs are relatively affordable, with the lowest priced currently at 49 FINA, roughly $21.
Defina’s NFT marketplace is exceptionally active, with over $7.5 million worth of NFTs in total trading volume, speaking to the tremendous long-term potential of the project.
The primary utility asset to the platform is FINA, a BEP-20 token living on the BNB chain. FINA’s primary utility is to enable the purchase of NFTs on Defina’s platform.
With a sub $4 million market cap, Defina Finance is a must-watch in April 2022, and it’s one of the most undervalued Metaverse crypto coins on the market.
You can purchase FINA on BKEX, PancakeSwap, Bitrue, MEXC, and more.
2. MetaverseX (METAX) – $3.7 million
Launched in October 2021, MetaverseX is a decentralized virtual world sandbox building game that looks exceptionally similar to Minecraft. One can also think of MetaverseX as the low market cap version of The Sandbox, one of the highest-valued Metaverse crypto coins on the market.
MetaverseX allows anyone to own virtual land, create and design virtual buildings and items, and exchange and auction digital items as NFTs.
The project is built with Unity, and the game is open to anyone to access via an in-browser 3D experience. We highly recommend checking out MetaverseX if you haven’t yet.
MetaverseX features several game modes, including an adventure mode where users can take on bosses, a daily quest mode that enables users to earn rewards, and a PVP mode to challenge others.
The primary utility asset for the platform is METAX, a BEP-20 asset living on the BNB chain. Some utilities for METAX include DAO governance, staking it for rewards, and interacting with the MEtaverseX ecosystem.
You can purchase METAX on Gate.io, PancakeSwap, Jubi, Hoo, and MEXC.
1. PolkaWar (PWAR) – $3.9 million
Launched in July 2021, PolkaWar is a DeFi and NFT platform featuring a 3D blockchain-based game. It’s one of the most underrated projects on this list and also a top performer this week, rising by over 58% in the past seven days and over 46% in the past 24 hours.
PolkaWar enables users to experience a new era of blockchain-based gaming via its game portal that’s accessible to everyone. Along with an NFT marketplace, PolkaWar features a unique logistics solution that enables users to convert NFTs to physical items.
The primary utility asset for PolkaWar is PWAR, a BEP-20 token built on the BNB chain. PWAR’s utilities include staking for rewards, marketplace fees, governance, and play-to-earn rewards.
As one of the top performers this week, PolkaWar is a must-watch in April 2022 as the team continues to work on the platform and add more features.
For a brief overview of PolkaWar’s game, check out this YouTube trailer:
You can purchase PWAR on Bibox, Gate.io, PancakeSwap, ZT, MEXC, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
