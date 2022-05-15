Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins Below $250 Million Market Cap to Watch in May 2022

With the recent cryptocurrency market correction and the Terra Luna debacle, many projects are on a fire sale. The good news is that Metaverse crypto coins are showing significant bullish momentum today, with many seeing high single-digit percentage growth. Let’s look at our pick of the top three Metaverse crypto coins with market caps below $250 million to watch in May 2022, ordered by the current market capitalization, lowest to highest.
3. Radio Caca (RACA) – $162 million
Launched in August 2021, Radio Caca (RACA) is our top pick for the most undervalued and currently underrated Metaverse crypto project in May 2022.
Radio Caca features a robust community and ecosystem consisting of a play-to-earn NFT-based game, a robust Metaverse, and a top-rated Ethereum-based NFT marketplace.
Radio Caca features the Metamon NFT-based game enabling users to earn significant rewards from participating in its ecosystem. In addition, its USM (United Stated of Mars) Metaverse is comparable to that of Decentraland, featuring various experiences for users to check out.
One reason for Radio Caca’s tremendous potential is its team and world-class partnerships with music icons worldwide. For example, Radio Caca partnered with French Montana and will invest $25 million to develop a Metaverse crypto game themed after the rapper’s upcoming album.
In addition, Radio Caca’s NFT marketplace is top five by volume, surpassing $40 million in trading volume in the first month since its launch, speaking to the tremendous long-term potential of the project and cryptocurrency.
With current low prices and a market capitalization of $162 million, Radio Caca is a must-watch in May 2022, and traders should keep a close eye on the project.
RACA is the primary utility asset for the platform, including both ERC-20 and BEP-20 versions. RACA can be used to buy NFTs, participate in governance on the platform, interact with the Metamon game, etc.
You can buy RACA on KuCoin, Poloniex, PancakeSwap, Gate.io, Huobi Global, etc.
2. Illuvium (ILV) – $201 million
Launched in March 2021, Illuvium (ILV) is a highly underrated Metaverse crypto project building an RPG game on the Ethereum blockchain. Illuvium revolves around players exploring their open world and capturing creatures.
Illuvium integrates the play-to-earn model allowing players to earn significant rewards by playing the game. Users can complete quests, take on battles, and progress through the game’s campaign to discover the secrets of its universe.
Since the game is built on the blockchain, users will be able to mint NFT-based creatures and add them to their arsenals. The game includes 100 different types of Illuvials, each with unique skills and traits.
Like Pokemon, players will be able to upgrade, fuse, and train their Illuvials to increase their stats and power.
While the game is still in development, users can check out the platform’s finance dashboard, enabling ILV token holders to stake their digital assets and earn rewards.
At the time of writing, over $1 billion worth of Illuvium tokens has been staked on the platform, speaking to the tremendous long-term potential of ILV.
The primary utility asset for Illuvium is ILV, an ERC-20 Ethereum token also featuring a Solana variant. ILV’s utility includes governance, staking, and interacting with the Metaverse.
You can purchase ILV on Poloniex, Binance, Crypto.com, MEXC, ZB.COM, Bitget, Bitkub, etc.
1. WAX (WAXP) – $246 million
Launched in December 2017, WAX (WAXP) is a leading blockchain for Metaverse and NFT applications. It features a robust ecosystem of various play-to-earn games, an NFT marketplace, and much more.
WAX features some of the most popular Metaverse crypto games, including Alien Worlds, Farmers World, and Splinterlands. All the games are blockchain-based and enable users to earn rewards in the form of tokens by participating in their ecosystem.
WAX is perfect for applications that require high on-chain interaction and fast confirming transactions. Instead of gas fees, WAX utilizes the Delegated Proof of Stake consensus mechanics using CPU, RAM, and NET.
Users can obtain resources to execute transactions by staking WAXP, the native utility asset on the platform. In addition, at any time, users can unstake their WAXP that they locked up for transactions and get their money back.
The WAX blockchain is also highly user-friendly as it features an interoperable cloud wallet that integrates with every part of its ecosystem. This means users don’t need to download and install third-party wallets like MetaMask or Phantom and can easily access dApps on WAX.
The primary utility asset on the platform is WAXP, enabling users to interact with various games on its platform, buy NFTs, participate in governance, and stake it for rewards.
You can buy WAXP on Binance, Crypto.com, Huobi Global, Gate.io, Bitfinex, KuCoin, etc.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coin.
