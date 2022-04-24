Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins Below $10 Million Market Cap (April 2022)

Cryptocurrency markets continue to trade sideways this weekend, with Bitcoin and Ethereum struggling to hold support. Metaverse Crypto coins also show slight bearish momentum, with most currencies losing between 1-3%. The current bear market makes it an excellent opportunity to buy the dip and accumulate underrated projects that could show significant growth during the next bull run. Today we look at our pick of the top three Metaverse crypto coins with a market cap under $10 million to watch in April 2022.
Note: The list below is ordered by the current market capitalization, lowest to highest.
3. Sensorium (SENSO) – $7.3 million
Launched in May 2020, Sensorium (SENSO), aka Sensorium Galaxy, is a next-generation social VR platform combining a unique extended reality Metaverse with Artificial Intelligence and blockchain technology for a next-level experience.
Sensorium has been funded by billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov. It features a robust and ever-growing ecosystem of content and artists, securing partnerships with world-class icons like Armin van Buuren, Black Coffee, David Guetta, Steve Aoki, and more.
The platform will feature dozens of high-quality VR activities to awaken the senses and drive diverse, frequent, and stronger human connections.
In Q1 2022, Sensorium Galaxy hit a significant milestone for its mobile application, onboarding over 100k users to its Metaverse. We recommend checking out the Sensorium Galaxy mobile app, which is available on iOS and Android devices.
If you’re looking to become a part of the Sensorium community and support the project, you can participate in a global 3D art contest announced on April 20th.
Sensorium joined forces with Roborace, the company behind the first electric autonomous-car racing service, and .ART, the world’s top-level domain created for the international art community, to launch an art competition dedicated to promoting the transition of art into the Metaverse. Interested participants can submit their 3D art creations at 24days.art with submissions open until May 31st.
With a current market capitalization of $7.2 million, Sensorium is a highly underrated Metaverse crypto coin that’s currently highly undervalued. Sensorium could see significant price growth during crypto’s next bull run with the number of partnerships and users the platform has.
SENSO is the primary utility asset on the platform, built on the Ethereum blockchain with the ERC-20 token standard. SENSO’s primary utilities include interacting with the Metaverse and its mobile app, buying items, etc.
You can purchase SENSO on Poloniex, Hotbit, HitBTC, FMFW.io, BitForex, Gate.io, Bittrex, KuCoin, etc.
2. The HUSL (HUSL) – $8.8 million
Launched in September 2021, The HUSL (HUSL) describes itself as a Web3 music company. It features NFTs, Metaverse, Gaming, Experiences, and the future of music.
The HUSL platform is built for creators and features a global marketplace that enables individuals worldwide to upload their music as NFTs. It’s a place where artists can be seen and discovered via a new medium. The platform’s primary vision is to connect musicians and creators with their biggest fans in the growing Metaverse.
In addition, the project is launching its Metaverse, called the Husleverse, which will enable users to have a more lifelike and fulfilling experience with the creators they love. Moreover, the Husleverse will include a play-to-earn game and an opportunity for users to purchase virtual real estate.
Users can currently explore the HUSL dApp by connecting with a Web3 wallet like MetaMask. Once connected, users can browse the dozens of NFTs on the platform, which feature various music albums made by several artists. The good news is that most NFTs are highly affordable, costing roughly 0.003 ETH, approximately $8.
Moreover, the platform makes it easy for artists to create their own NFTs with the Creat NFT function. Upload your artwork and audio files, set the price, and you’re all set.
HUSL is the primary utility asset on the platform, featuring both ERC-20 and BEP-20 versions on the Ethereum and BNB chains. HUSL’s primary utility is interacting with the Metaverse, staking the token for rewards, and more. We recommend checking out HUSL’s staking dashboard as it enables users to earn up to 150% APY currently!
You can purchase HUSL on Uniswap (V2), MEXC, PancakeSwap (V2), and Bitrue.
1. Revomon (REVO) – $9.4 million
Launching in April 2021, Revomon (REVO) is a top-rated Metaverse VR game that’s also one of the top-performing Metaverse coins today and this week, rising by over 10% in the past 24 hours and over 16% in the past seven days.
Revomon features a fully-functional VR game that users can download and install on their Oculus Quest devices. The game features a Pokemon-inspired Metaverse where players can collect monsters and earn rewards via its play-to-earn model.
Revomon is built with the Unity game engine, featuring a colorful Metaverse that’s exceptionally well-designed. For those looking to try out the game, head over to the official Revomon website and follow the instructions to download and install the game on your Oculus Quest devices; the game is currently in beta.
In addition, Revomon also features a fantastic DeFi dashboard enabling REVO token holders to stake their coins for significant rewards, farm liquidity to support the project, browse NFTs on the platform, engage in DAO governance, and much more.
If you want to explore Revomon’s DeFi dashboard, connect with a Web3 wallet like MetaMask, set it to the correct chain, and explore its robust ecosystem.
With a current market cap of sub $10 million, Revomon can easily double or even triple in value during crypto’s next bull run. What’s more, the game already features a beta version that users can check out, meaning that the team has proven that it can develop VR applications that could sustain a vast number of users. We recommend keeping a close eye on Revomon (REVO) in April 2022 and beyond.
REVO is the primary utility asset on the platform, featuring both ERC-20 and BEP-20 versions on the Ethereum and BNB chains. One can use REVO to stake it for rewards, buy in-game items, participate in DAO governance, farm liquidity, etc.
You can purchase REVO on Gate.io, CoinTiger, BKEX, XT.COM, PancakeSwap (V2), and Uniswap (V2).
