Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins Below $0.04 (February 2022)

One of the most popular Metaverse crypto coins for new traders is low unit price projects since you can accumulate a more considerable amount of tokens, and the price usually shows higher fluctuations. With the highly volatile cryptocurrency markets this week, Metaverse crypto coins dominate the markets. That’s why we decided to hand pick our list of the top three Metaverse crypto coins with a unit price below $0.04 to watch in February 2022.
Note: The list below is ordered by current unit price, lowest to highest.
3. Bloktopia (BLOK) – $0.01813
Launched in October 2021, Bloktopia is the leading Polygon-based Metaverse crypto coin. It’s building the most advanced 3D Metaverse using the brand new Unreal Engine 5. Bloktopia’s mission is to make a truly immersive virtual experience unmatched by other Metaverse crypto coins on the market.
Bloktopia’s Metaverse features a 21 story skyscraper to honor Bitcoin’s 21 million supply. Its virtual environment will enable residents, also called Bloktopians, to create a passive income by participating in its economy.
Bloktopia will also enable users to purchase virtual real estate in its Metaverse, with each plot of land representing a different level in its massive skyscraper. Each virtual plot of land will cost roughly 1.5 billion BLOK, approximately $20k at the time of writing, making Bloktopia’s virtual real estate one of the more expensive purchases on the market.
BLOK is the native ERC-20 asset on the platform, enabling users to interact with Bloktopia’s Metaverse, purchase virtual land, and more.
You can purchase BLOK on Gate.io, KuCoin, QuickSwap, BitMart, Bitrue, and more.
2. DEAPcoin (DEP) – $0.03077
Launched in August 2019, DEAPcoin stands for The Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. It’s the creator of PlayMining, a leading NFT gaming platform built on the blockchain.
The native token to the platform is DEP, an ERC-20 digital asset that users can earn by playing various free-to-play games in the PlayMining ecosystem.
The gaming platform PlayMining is a community-focused project supported by enthusiasts worldwide. Users can currently create an account and check out various platforms’ titles. At this time, PlayMining features games like LuckyFarmer, JobTribes, and more.
You can buy DEP on Uniswap, OKEX, Bittrex, and more.
1. Star Atlas (ATLAS) – $0.03198
Launched in September 2021, Star Atlas is one of the top Solana-based Metaverse crypto coins, featuring a space-themed strategy and exploration game.
The game is still in its early stages of development, but Star Atlas features an NFT marketplaces users can currently check out. Star Atlas’ NFT marketplace features resources, structures, collectibles, and more.
Since Star Atlas is built on Solana, users must connect via a compatible wallet like Phantom to browse through the collections available on the market. One unique feature of Star Atlas’ NFT Marketplace is its order book-style bidding system. Users can place bids and sell orders for their NFTs, similar to traditional exchanges that feature a buy/sell order book.
Lastly, Star Atlas also enables players to own virtual real estate and monetize them to generate a passive income in the Metaverse.
Star Atlas features a dual-token economy consisting of ATLAS and POLIS tokens. ATLAS is the native utility token on the platform, while POLIS is the governance token enabling holders to vote on proposals initiated by the project’s DAO.
As the leading Solana-based Metaverse crypto coin on the market, ATLAS is a must-watch in February 2022 and beyond.
You can buy ATLAS on Solana-based exchanges like FTX and Raydium.
