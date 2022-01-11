Top 3 Crypto Metaverse Racing Games to Watch in 2022

The Metaverse hype is real, and one of the most popular activities for users in virtual reality platforms is to play various games. Currently, most Metaverse crypto coins offer simple play-to-earn games with minimal mechanics. For those looking to up the ante with race-to-earn games, this article looks at the top three crypto Metaverse racing games to watch in 2022.
3. DeathRoad (DRACE)
Launched in September 2021, DeathRoad claims to be the first Metaverse racing game built on the Binance Smart Chain. DeathRoad is looking to become a comprehensive next-generation ecosystem for racers to utilize their skills and earn tradeable and valuable digital assets.
The project features the DRACE token, which is the native currency on the platform. Users can earn DRACE in Death Road’s battle mode and buy/sell NFT cars on the marketplace. In addition, users can open secret NFT boxes to receive new vehicles/weapons.
Users can currently start playing DeathRoad by depositing an NFT car. Players can purchase an NFT car on the marketplace, with the lowest-price car at writing costing 500 DRACE (roughly $12).
DRACE is trading at $0.02, up over 4% in the past 24 hours. Its fully diluted market cap is $24 million with a max supply of 1 billion tokens.
You can purchase DRACE on PancakeSwap and Bitget.
2. REVV Racing (REVV)
Launched in September 2020, REVV Racing is an Ethereum-based racing game developed by Animoca Brands. REVV features a race-to-earn game model and is the newest addition to the REVV Motorsport Metaverse.
REVV Racing cars are NFTs that users can purchase on OpenSea. Each car has various attributes and stats which dictate how well it performs in races. The races are registered on the blockchain, but the actual races themselves are standard 3D matches.
Players can connect to the game via MetaMask but must purchase a car to start playing. Currently, players can buy a car of 0.002ETH, that’s roughly $7 at the time of writing. The good news is, users, don’t have to pay outrageous gas fees since the listing is on Polygon.
The low entry price for REVV Racing is an excellent incentive for newer users to get their foot in the door with NFTs and the Metaverse. If you’re looking for blockchain-based play-to-earn racing games, I highly recommend REVV Racing.
REVV is currently trading at $0.12, up over 8% in the past 24 hours. Its market cap is $34 million with a 24-hour volume of $4 million.
You can buy REVV on Uniswap, KuCoin, Bittrex, Poloniex, PancakeSwap, and more.
1. DeRace (DERC)
A popular trend for Metaverse racing games is virtual horse racing games because they combine aspects of gambling and an immersive experience perfect for the horse race lovers out there.
One Metaverse horse racing leader is DeRace, a play-to-earn NFT horse racing game where users can participate in horse races and breed NFT horses with unique characteristics.
Launched in August 2021, DeRace features the DERC token. Users can purchase NFT horses with DERC and receive rewards via this token. DERC is a fuel to the DeRace ecosystem, responsible for all in-game transactions.
Currently, DERC is trading at $2.86 with a 24-hour volume of $3.7 million. Its market cap is $111 million, with a circulating supply of 38.8 million tokens.
You can purchase DERC on Uniswap, PancakeSwap, Crypto.com, QuickSwap, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency.
