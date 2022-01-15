Top 3 Best Metaverse Stocks To Buy in January 2022

The Metaverse hype is taking the world by storm. We had seen many Metaverse crypto coins explode in value in Q4 last year, and investors are shifting their focus to Metaverse stocks. While we mainly cover Metaverse crypto coins, today, we’re going to take a look at some great Metaverse stocks to keep an eye on in 2022.
3. Unity Software Inc (U) – $117
Founded in 2004, Unity Software Inc is a video game software development company based in San Francisco. Unity Technologies is best known for its Unity game engine, which is one of the most popular engines for new Metaverse crypto coins coming to the market.
Some of the most popular games made with Unity include Hearthstone, Escape from Tarkov, Rust, Subnautica, and much more. Unity’s biggest competitor is Epic Games’ Unreal Engine. Unfortunately, Epic Games are privately held, so the stock isn’t publicly traded on exchanges.
Unity Software shares are currently trading at $117, down from their all-time high of $200 back in November. Unity’s share value is somewhat pegged to the Metaverse hype, making it a great long-term hold for 2022-2023. As more Metaverse projects continue to develop with Unity, there’s no doubt that Unity can easily break its previous ATH of $200.
2. Matterport (MTTR) – $13
Founded in 2011, Matterport is the standard for 3D space capture. Their all-in-one platform transforms real-life spaces into twin digital models. This technology is perfect for the Metaverse as it enables users to capture, store, share easily, and experience 3D images and models.
At its core, Matterport enables real estate agents to create better quality models of active listings. However, with their 3D imaging technology, investors are flocking and purchasing MTTR stock due to its unrealized potential for Metaverse applications.
MTTR is currently trading at $13, down from its all-time high back in November when it peaked at over $33. MTTR saw a significant decline in value over the past two months, which could make MTTR an excellent buy opportunity right now. Remember that Matterport is highly driven by the Metaverse hype, which means investors should approach this as a high-risk, high-reward trade.
1. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) – $331
The king of all Metaverse stocks is Meta Platforms Inc, formally known as Facebook. After all, while Mark Zuckerberg didn’t coin the term Metaverse, we do owe him for turning the world’s attention to the Metaverse and its capabilities.
As Facebook’s Metaverse is still in development and its ecosystem is in its infancy, we haven’t seen significant price gains for FB’s stock. In fact, during the November 2011 Metaverse bull run, FB’s shares dropped in value from a peak of $378 in September to a low of $306 in December.
The Metaverse is still in its early stages. For example, the Oculus is just now catching traction, and most consumers are still wary of immersing themselves in the Metaverse. However, as we start seeing more mainstream VR/AR technology adoption, Meta will see significant valuation increases in the coming years.
Meta Platforms would be one of the safest bets for Metaverse stocks as we’ve seen it hold its value exceptionally well even during the past bearish months.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. The author doesn’t hold any of the above Metaverse stocks and has no direct affiliation with any of the companies mentioned above.
Image Source: Halfpoint/Shutterstock.com