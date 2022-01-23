Top 10 Metaverse Crypto Coins To Buy in January 2022

With the current bear market in full effect, those looking to accumulate Metaverse crypto coins for 2022 and beyond should look at the recent price decline as a great buy opportunity. This article looks at our top 10 underrated Metaverse crypto coins to buy in January 2022, ordered by overall market cap, lowest to highest.
Alien Worlds (TLM) – $94 million
Launched in December 2020, Alien Worlds is the most popular Metaverse crypto game built on the WAX blockchain. It features NFT mining and staking mechanics that enable users to earn a passive income by participating in their ecosystem.
Users can create a custom NFT mining setup and mine for Trillium. In addition, users can stake their Trillium for periods between 2-12 weeks and earn a significant profit at the end of the staking period.
As one of the most popular games in crypto, Alien Worlds is worth watching in 2022 as its current price is relatively low. After reviewing dozens of Metaverse crypto and NFT games, Alien Worlds is the only game I constantly check every day. The best part about Alien Worlds is the entry cost, which is extremely minimal. Users can start mining Trillium with less than a $10 investment.
TLM is traded on the open market, and you can purchase it from most major exchanges like KuCoin, Binance, FTX, Bittrex, and more.
CEEK VR (CEEK) – $226 million
Launched in 2018, CEEK VR makes for a great long-term hold because of its patented VR headset and its exceptional marketing campaign. CEEK VR’s headset is available at major retailers like Best Buy and Target, and their platform features iconic artists like Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato, and more.
The native token to the platform is called CEEK, and it lives on the Ethereum blockchain. CEEK is the native currency used to purchase concert tickets, create various digital goods, and more.
CEEK VR has one of the most influential marketing campaigns in crypto, with its headset being featured on The Ellen Show in November 2021.
CEEK is worth watching in 2022 as their ecosystem continues growing and VR tech becomes more mainstream. In addition, with impressive partners like Universal, TMobile, and Apple, CEEK has a high potential to see significant price increases this year.
You can purchase CEEK on PancakeSwap, Gate.io, MEXC, LBank, and more.
Victoria VR (VR) – $269 million
Launched in December 2021, Victoria VR is one of the most promising Metaverse crypto coins powered by the Unreal Engine. Victoria VR describes itself as the world’s first realistic Metaverse, with a fully immersive virtual world.
Since Victoria VR will be using the leading 3D rendering software from Unreal Engine, there’s no doubt that their Metaverse will be one of the most immersive experiences on the market. Victoria VR will feature MMORPG aspects enabling users to complete quests, buy and sell goods and services, and more.
Currently, users can stake their VR tokens to earn a reward for holding. In a way, Victoria VR is a competitor to popular Metaverse projects like The Sandbox and Decentraland as they recently started their Land sale.
Victoria VR is one of the most underrated and undervalued projects on this list, and once their Metaverse opens up to the public, VR could easily break its previous all-time high. In addition, its recent partnership with Dell should provide more confidence for long-term investors in this project.
You can purchase VR on Uniswap, KuCoin, and more.
Metahero (HERO) – $322 million
Launched in June 2021, Metahero focuses on enabling users to scan real objects into the digital realm. Metahero allows users to scan themselves via their ultra-realistic 3D scanning technology and create a copy of themselves in the Metaverse.
To achieve this ultra-realistic scanning, Metahero partnered with Wolf Digital World, the 3D ultra-realistic scanning technology inventors, taking immersiveness to a whole new level.
Metahero has some of the most robust community support and investor confidence out of all the projects on this list. Metahero’s vision is to onboard the following ten million users into VR and introduce immersive virtual experiences to the masses.
You can purchase HERO on KuCoin, PancakeSwap, and more.
WAX (WAXP) – $538 million
Launching their WAXP token in 2017, WAX stands for the “Worldwide Asset eXchange™.” WAX is a blockchain platform serving as one of the most popular options for new Metaverse crypto coins.
WAX makes it easy for new users to set up a wallet and start using crypto apps without technical knowledge. It hosts some of the most popular Metaverse crypto games on the market, including Alien Worlds, Farmers World, and more.
WAX has excellent long-term potential as its blockchain has proved that it can handle many users and transactions with its proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. In addition, the way WAX approaches transaction fees mean users don’t need to waste the previous crypto on gas fees. Instead, users can stake their WAXP tokens and receive resources to send transactions.
You can purchase WAX on Binance, KuCoin, Crypto.com, Bittrex, and more.
Theta Network (THETA) – $2.6 billion
Launching in 2018, THETA is one of the most underrated NFT drop platforms on the market. THETA’s NFT marketplace is one of the most popular options for artists to drop their NFTs, and we’ve seen Katy Perry drop her most-recent collection on THETA successfully.
In addition to its NFT ecosystem, THETA offers a streaming platform similar to Twitch that enables users to earn TFUEL tokens for watching content. Moreover, THETA is working on their TNT-20 token standard to fuel a host of Metaverse and crypto projects that can elevate THETA to a new level.
THETA is worth watching in 2022 as they continue developing their ecosystem and expanding their platform’s robustness. In addition, the fact that famous artists like Katy Perry have partnerships with THETA signals long-term solid potential and confidence in this project.
You can purchase THETA on major exchanges like KuCoin, Binance, Crypto.com, and more.
The Sandbox (SAND) – $2.7 billion
Launching its token in August 2020, one of the leading Metaverse crypto coins on the market is The Sandbox. Securing partnerships with icons like Snoop Dogg, The Sandbox is one of the most talked-about Metaverse projects on the internet.
The Sandbox is a 3D immersive virtual world enabling users to purchase and monetize plots of land. In addition, The Sandbox incorporates RPG aspects into their Metaverse allowing users to grow their character and evolve their skills.
As one of the leaders in the Metaverse space, one can’t go wrong betting on The Sandbox in 2022 and beyond. Even though SAND has seen a significant price decline as of late, this could be a great entry point.
You can purchase SAND on Binance, KuCoin, Uniswap, Gemini, and more.
Decentraland (MANA) – $3.6 billion
Initially launched in February 2020, Decentraland is the most popular and longest-running Metaverse crypto coin on the market. Since their Metaverse opened to the public almost two years ago, Decentraland has the most robust community with tons of experiences to explore.
Some of the best places to visit in Decentraland include Decentral Games’ casino, the Wonderland Mining game, and various clubs where users can hang out and listen to awesome music.
Decentraland also has a Land market similar to The Sandbox. However, for those not looking to spend thousands of dollars buying land in the Metaverse, you can still make a passive income by playing various games available in Decentraland. For example, users can visit Golfcraft and participate in Golf tournaments that reward users with rare NFT wearables.
You can purchase MANA on Binance, KuCoin, and more.
Polygon (MATIC) – $11.4 billion
Launched in 2019, Polygon is a layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum. Polygon’s infrastructure makes it an excellent option for Metaverse crypto coins that require a high amount of on-chain interaction.
Polygon features dozens of popular Metaverse crypto games such as REVV Racing, Pegaxy, Arc8, Crazy Defense Heroes, Sunflower Farmers, and more.
As the leading framework for building and connecting Ethereum-compatible networks, MATIC makes for a great long-term hold for 2022. With the continuing increase of Ethereum gas fees, more applications will be required to use a scaling solution like Polygon, which could quickly propel MATIC to new heights.
You can purchase MATIC on Binance, KuCoin, Crypto.com, and more.
Solana (SOL) – $30 billion
Launched in April 2020, Solana is a blockchain that has solved the scalability issues of Ethereum and is one of the most popular platforms for new Metaverse crypto coins. It’s the leading platform for launching various tokens, NFTs, and DeFi projects.
Solana features one of the fastest-growing ecosystems in the world. One of the reasons is that Solana makes it easy to deploy new tokens and apps without needing too much technical knowledge.
In addition, Solana’s ecosystem features some of the best-designed apps on the market, making it a popular choice for new Metaverse crypto coins and games. Solana is worth watching in 2022 as their exponentially growing ecosystem signals bullish momentum.
You can purchase Solana on Binance, FTX, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coin.
