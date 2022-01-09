Top 10 Metaverse Crypto Coins That Could Explode in 2022

Metaverse crypto coins have seen significant price gains in Q4 2021. Even though crypto markets are struggling right now, Metaverse crypto coins are holding support well, with some gaining over 1000% in the past 24 hours. This article looks at our handpicked top ten Metaverse crypto coins that could explode in 2022, ordered by the current market cap, lowest to highest.
10. Verasity (VRA) – $114M
Launched in 2019, Verasity enables users to earn VRA tokens by viewing videos with its proprietary Proof-of-View (PoV) protocol. Verasity’s network ensures that traffic is organic, increasing advertising revenue for publishers.
Verasity includes three main products, VeraViews, VeraWallet, and VeraEsports.
VeraViews is an end-to-end ad-stack solution combining aspects of transparency and accountability with VRA’s proof of view protocol. VeraWallet is a digital currency wallet for people who love Esports and NFTs. VeraEsports’ goal is to accelerate the evolution of Esports with blockchain.
You can purchase VRA on Uniswap, Bittrex, KuCoin, and more.
9. Efinity Token (EFI) – $139M
Launched in August 2021, Efinity is a next-generation blockchain built from the ground up for NFTs and the Metaverse. EFI is the first paratoken on the Efinity network, developed by the Enjin team.
Efinity’s purpose is to act as an NFT highway, not as a traditional blockchain. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, mostly invisible to the user.
Enjin is working with the Web3 foundation to build Efinity on Polkadot. The Efinity blockchain is a parachain on the Polkadot network, which allows Efinity to have an independent economic framework.
You can purchase EFI on Poloniex, OKEx, Crypto.com, Uniswap, and more.
8. Alien Worlds (TLM) – $155M
Launched in December 2020, one of the most underrated projects on this list that will most likely explode in 2022 is Alien Worlds, the most popular game on the WAX blockchain. Alien Worlds is a play-to-earn in-browser NFT game that rewards users with Trillium.
Players can mine various planets and earn TLM by mining with their tools. Users can purchase better tools for higher mining power. Players can use three mining NFTs and create various Trillium extraction builds.
Users can also lease spacecraft with their TLM and earn rewards by completing missions. Each mission requires players to stake a certain amount of TLM for periods between 1-12 weeks. Users are rewarded with rare, epic, and legendary NFTs along with TLM for completing missions.
You can purchase TLM on Binance, KuCoin, Bittrex, PancakeSwap, and more.
7. Wilder World (WILD) – $186M
Wilder World is an Ethereum-based Metaverse built with Unreal Engine 5. The Wilder World Metaverse is still in development but will allow users to purchase various cars, sneakers, buildings, and much more.
Moreover, Wilder World’s mission is to be the first truly decentralized, liquid, and community-led NFT marketplace. WILD is the native token to the Wilder World ecosystem and interacts with their marketplace and governs the Wilder DAO.
Users can currently check out the Wilder World marketplace and bid on various NFT collections. At writing, Wilder World has over 5,900 items on its NFT marketplace with over 1,900 owners.
You can purchase WILD on KuCoin, Uniswap, and more.
6. Star Atlas (ATLAS) – $188M
Launched in September 2021, Star Atlas is a virtual metaverse built on Solana. It features a strategy and space exploration game and is currently one of the most hyped Metaverse games in crypto.
Players can own homes and build their fortunes in space. The Star Atlas ecosystem also allows users to conquer and explore various stars and planets in its universe.
Currently, users can currently check out the Star Atlas marketplace by connecting to the dApp on their website. There are numerous ships, structures, resources, and collectibles currently available on the market.
Keep in mind that prices are incredibly high, with some ships priced at over $100,000. In addition, sales for structures are planned for Q2 2022 and aren’t currently available.
You can purchase ATLAS on FTX, Raydium, and more.
5. Yield Guild Games (YGG) – $388M
Initially launched in December 2020, Yield Guild Games is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) platform for crypto economies.
Yield Guild Games bring players together to earn real money from playing NFT play-to-earn blockchain-based games like Axie Infinity, The Sandbox, League of Kingdoms, and more.
YGG is the ERC-20 token powering the platform’s DAO and ecosystem. Users can currently mint their YGG badge via their dApp to start their adventure and join the gaming guild.
The guild badge is your key to the YGG Metaverse. Currently, it costs roughly $120 to mint a badge, with all the ETH going towards Gas fees.
You can purchase YGG from Binance, KuCoin, Crypto.com, and more.
4. Chromia (CHR) – $392M
Launched in May 2019, Chromia is a blockchain platform making it easy for people to build dApps in the real world. It features a unique architecture that plays well with the Ethereum Virtual Machine and enables developers to code applications much faster.
The Chromia blockchain includes several successful games, including My Neighbor Alice (ALICE), a play-to-earn blockchain-based game with a market cap of $337M. In addition, Chromia also features Mines of Dalarnia (DAR), which has a market cap of $201M.
You can purchase Chromia on Binance, KuCoin, PancakeSwap, Crypto.com, and more.
3. CEEK VR (CEEK) – $402M
Launched in 2018, CEEK VR is looking to become the future of music streaming and publishing. It includes a patented VR/AR headset currently available at major retailers like BestBuy and Target. CEEK VR also features the CEEK token, the native ERC-20 crypto on the platform.
CEEK VR partnered with major artists like Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato, and more, to bring virtual concerts to the masses. Users can enjoy shows from high-profile celebrities in CEEK’s virtual environment and VR stage.
You can purchase CEEK on PancakeSwap, Bancor Network, and more.
2. Metahero (HERO) – $495M
Launched in June 2021, Metahero describes itself as the gateway into the Metaverse. Metahero is building a next-generation Metaverse that allows users to scan themselves and other real-world objects to create perfect copies of them in the digital world.
Metahero has partnered with Wolf Digital World (WDW) to achieve its vision. WDW is the inventor of 16k 3D modeling technology used by CD Projekt, the team behind Cyberpunk 2077.
HERO tokens are the native currency for the Metahero ecosystem living on the Binance Smart Chain.
You can purchase HERO on KuCoin, PancakeSwap, and more.
1. IoTeX (IOTX) – $974M
Launched in April 2019, IoTeX is a privacy-centric and scalable blockchain built for the Internet of Things (IoT). Its native token IOTX powers the network and runs on IoTeX’s chain.
IoTeX features the IoPay Web3.0 wallet, the gateway into the IOTX Metaverse. Users can download the app on Android and iOS devices and check out various apps on the platform.
The IoTeX ecosystem includes wallets, exchanges, and other awesome Metaverse projects. One of my favorites is StarCrazy – a play-to-earn NFT Metaverse game allowing users to earn Game Fantasy Tokens (GFT) by staking Stars.
You can purchase IOTX on Coinbase, Binance, KuCoin, Crypto.com, PancakeSwap, Uniswap, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency.
