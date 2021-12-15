Top 10 Metaverse Coins With a Market Cap of Under $500 Million

There’s no doubt that Metaverse coins are the new hype in crypto. With projects like Decentraland and The Sandbox seeing multi-billion dollar valuations, it’s clear that Metaverse coins are here to stay. This article looks at the top 10 more underrated Metaverse projects with a market cap of under $500 million, ordered by overall valuation, lowest to highest.
10. DeRace (DERC) – $144 million
DeRace describes itself as a “complete NFT horse racing ecosystem” that aims to set a new standard for the betting industry. In other words, DeRace is a virtual NFT horse racing universe based on blockchain and powered by DERC.
One feature investors might find exciting is the ability to stake your DERC on a Uniswap Liquidity Pool. Simply deposit your DERC-USDC Uniswap Liquidity Pool tokens to earn an extra Annual Percentage Yield in DERC!
Remember that the program rewards will be distributed over two months, so if you decide to stake DERC, know that the tokens will be locked up for some time.
At the time of writing, DERC is trading at $3.95, up over 11% in the past 24 hours. Its market cap is $145 million, with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.4 million.
You can purchase DERC on Crypto.com, Uniswap, Gate.io, PancakeSwap, LBank, and more.
9. Verasity (VRA) – $145 million
Verasity is a video-sharing platform built on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Its mission is to significantly increase engagement and advertising revenues for video publishers on various platforms.
You can purchase VRA on several major exchanges, including KuCoin, Gate.io, Uniswap, Bittrex, and more. If you’re in the US, we recommend KuCoin or Uniswap.
At the time of writing, VRA’s market cap is $144 million. VRA has a total supply of 19.4 billion, with a circulating supply of 4.47 billion.
8. Star Atlas (ATLAS) – $253 million
Star Atlas is a next-generation virtual metaverse built on Solana. It’s a space exploration and strategy game that’s currently one of the most anticipated projects on the market.
Star Atlas is a blockchain-based strategy game of space exploration featuring a space-themed universe. Players can build their fortunes in their own homes in space, explore and conquer various planets and stars, and join the Star Atlas intergalactic ecosystem.
Star Atlas features a marketplace allowing players to trade resources both inside and outside the game. In addition, Star Atlas also includes Mining Towns, which are resource-rich areas of economic activity.
At the time of writing, ATLAS is trading at $0.1176, with a 24-hour trading volume of $22.7 million. ATLAS has a circulating supply of 2.16 billion, with a market cap of $253 million.
You can purchase ATLAS on FTX, Gate.io, Raydium, Serum DEX, MEXC, AscentEx (Bitmax), and more.
7. Wilder World (WILD) – $262 million
Wilder World is an Ethereum-based immersive 5D Metaverse built with Unreal Engine 5. The Wilder World Metaverse is still in development but will allow users to purchase various cars, sneakers, buildings, and much more.
In addition, Wilder World aims to be the first genuinely liquid, decentralized, and community-led NFT marketplace.
WILD is the native token to the Wilder World ecosystem and interacts with their marketplace and governs the Wilder DAO.
At the time of writing, WILD is trading at $3.57, with a 24-hour trading volume of $15 million. Its circulating supply is 73.6 million, with a market cap of $263 million.
You can purchase WILD on KuCoin, Uniswap, Gate.io, MEXC, BitMart, Bitget, and more.
6. Starlink (STARL) – $343 million
Starlink is looking to build the first truly decentralized Metaverse. It describes itself as the first community-owned decentralized virtual project. STARL is the governance token for the Starl Ecosystem. Starlink allows users to buy, sell and trade virtual items like Satellites, Spacecraft, and Lands.
You can purchase the Starlink token on a few exchanges, including OKEx, Gate.io, Uniswap, ShibaSwap, and more. If you’re in the US, we recommend using Uniswap to trade STARL.
STARL has a total supply of 10 trillion, with a circulating supply of 9.9 trillion. At the time of writing, Starlink’s market cap is $344 million.
You can purchase STARL on Uniswap, Gate.io, OKEx, MEXC, LBank, 0x Protocol, and more.
5. My Neighbor Alice (ALICE) – $358 million
My Neighbor Alice is a blockchain-based multiplayer game that allows users to own virtual plots of land and build their very own islands.
ALICE tokens are the native cryptocurrency to the platform that acts as the in-game currency. My Neighbor Alice runs on Chromia, and they recently announced an $80 million fund aimed at accelerating ALICE’s Metaverse.
At the time of writing, ALICE is trading at $11.73, with a market cap of $359 million.
You can purchase ALICE on Binance, Gate.io, KuCoin, Bithumb, FTX, and more.
4. Yield Guild Games (YGG) – $374 million
Yield Guild Games is a DAO platform made for blockchain-based economies, featuring a Play-to-Earn guild that brings players together via NFT games.
Yield Guild Games includes the Ethereum-based YGG token that helps govern the platform’s DAO and is used to purchase NFTs and other blockchain-based goods.
YGG has a total supply of 1 billion, with a circulating supply of 68.3 million.
At the time of writing, YGG is trading at $5.33, with a 24-hour trading volume of $230 million. Its market cap is at $372 million, with a circulating supply of 69 million YGG.
You can purchase YGG from Binance, Huobi Global, Gate.io, KuCoin, Crypto.com, and more.
3. RMRK (RMRK) – $380 million
RMRK is a collection of NFT legos that enable creators to build a system of arbitrary complexity. It’s a multi-chain blockchain that allows artists to customize their NFTs with relative ease.
RMRK is hosted on the Kusama blockchain, a scalable network of specialized blockchains built using Substrate.
At the time of writing, RMRK is trading at $40.57, up 13% in the past 24 hours. Its market cap is $380 million, with a relatively low 24-hour trading volume of $15 million.
You can purchase RMRS on KuCoin or Gate.io.
2. Vulcan Forged (PYR) – $399 million
Vulcan Forged PYR is a blockchain game studio and NFT marketplace that switched to the Polygon network in March 2021. Vulcan Forged allows users to play, build, collaborate, earn, and bring their ideas to life. PYR is the fastest-growing blockchain game and dApp platform.
On their platform, Vulcan Forged features several in-browser games available to play. Users must create a Vulcan Forged account to access the games, but they are open to the public.
In addition, Vulcan Forged has an NFT marketplace featuring plots of land in their Metaverse, along with a wide variety of collectibles and items. Keep in mind, since the marketplace is on Polygon, users acquiring PYR from Uniswap will need to bridge the ERC-20 PYR into Polygon.
At the time of writing, PYR is trading at $20.17 with a 24-hour trading volume of $70 million. Its market cap is $406 million, with a circulating supply of 19.8 million PYR.
You can purchase PYR on Binance, KuCoin, Gate.io, Uniswap, Huobi Global, Bittrex, and more.
1. MOBOX (MBOX) – $420 million
MOBOX is the team behind the MOMOverse, a cross-platform Metaverse that can be enjoyed on all devices. MOBOX also features the MOMO NFTs collection, along with an upcoming MOBOX chain, a revolutionary carbon-neutral blockchain featuring more than 150 thousand players.
MOBOX is a community-driven GameFi platform built on the Binance Smart Chain. It features the MOMOverse, which contains a wide variety of blockchain-based games. MOBOX utilizes DeFi and NFT tech to offer a free-to-play, play-to-earn ecosystem, rewarding users for participating in the community.
MOMOverse offers a variety of features. It includes an NFT Marketplace, Block Brawler, a system to stake MBOX and farm NFTs, and a Moversity.
Some upcoming features for the MOMOverse include a DAO / governance system, a game called ChainZArena that’s the first-ever cross-platform idle RPG game, and MOland, an evergreen land awaiting to be discovered.
MOBOX is the 3rd most popular dApp on the Binance Smart Chain, following Bomb Crypto and CryptoMines.
At the time of writing, MBOX is trading at $5, up over 8% in the past 24 hours. Its market cap is $420 million, with a 24-hour trading volume of $137 million.
You can purchase MBOX on Binance, Gate.io, Poloniex, PancakeSwap, MEXC, LBank, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency.
