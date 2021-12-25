Top 10 Crypto Metaverse Coins With a Circulating Supply of Over 1 Billion

Cryptocurrency markets have been doing quite well this week, and Metaverse coins are no exception. After Facebook’s rebrand to Meta, it comes as no surprise that we’ve seen an explosion in popularity for crypto Metaverse coins. Some traders seek out high supply coins because they usually have low unit prices. This article lists the top 10 crypto Metaverse coins that have a circulating supply of over 1 trillion, ordered by current supply, lowest to highest.
10. THETA (THETA) – 1 billion
THETA describes itself as the next-generation video and entertainment blockchain. It includes an NFT marketplace and a fully open-source code available on Github.
THETA features impressive partners for its enterprise validator nodes, including Google, Sony, Samsung, Binance, Blockchain, and more. On December 14th, Katy Perry released her NFT collection on the THETA marketplace, which ended up being a huge success.
At writing, THETA is trading at $4.92, up 2.58% in the past 24 hours. Its market cap is $4.9 billion, with a 24-hour trading volume of $220 million.
THETA has a circulating supply of 1 billion and you can purchase it on Binance, Huobi Global, KuCoin, Gate.io, Crypto.com, Bithumb, and more.
9. RedFox Labs (RFOX) – 1.3 billion
RedFOX Labs is building the metaverse for everyone. Its vision is to be the global leader in next-level immersive metaverse experiences focused on media, gaming, and rewards.
RedFOX features a token called RFOX, which powers the entire ecosystem and acts as payment. RFOX is also the token used for trading fees, liquidity pools, and NFTs.
Moreover, RedFOX Labs features the RFOXVALT, a virtual space featuring 25 premium shops. RFOXVALT is a fully immersive discovery shopping and retail experience combining gaming elements and forms of the RedFOX Metaverse.
At the time of writing, RFOX is trading at $0.1253, up 2% in the past 24 hours. RFOX has a total market cap of $140 million with a 24-hour volume of $5.4 million. Its total supply is 2 billion, with a circulating supply of 1.31 billion.
You can purchase RFOX on exchanges like KuCoin, Gate.io, and Uniswap. If you’re in the US, we recommend KuCoin or Uniswap.
8. Decentraland (MANA) – 1.82 billion
Decentraland is a 3D blockchain-based metaverse built on Ethereum that allows players to buy plots of land and explore the virtual universe. There are a variety of experiences available, such as Casinos, Concerts, Galleries, and much more.
Decentraland has been open to the public since February 2020 and is the longest-running 3D Metaverse project in crypto. Anyone can check out Decentraland by visiting their official website and connecting using MetaMask. Make sure that your wallet is set on the Ethereum chain, and have fun exploring!
At the time of writing, Decentraland’s MANA is trading at $3.61, with a 24-hour trading volume of $1 billion. Its market cap is $6.5 billion, with a circulating supply of 1.82 billion MANA.
You can purchase MANA on Binance, Coinbase Exchange, Huobi Global, KuCoin, FTX, Kraken, Crypto.com, and more.
7. WAX (WAXP) – 1.87 billion
WAX stands for the “Worldwide Asset eXchange™.” It’s the world’s most proven and eco-friendly blockchain for NFTs, collectibles, and blockchain-based games. It has secured partnerships with big brands like Street Fighter, Saw, Atari, and much more.
WAXP is the native token on the WAX platform, featuring its very own blockchain with a Delegated Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism.
At the time of writing, WAXP is trading at $0.4881. WAXP has a 24-hour trading volume of $58 million with a market cap of $914 million. You can purchase WAX on Binance, Huobi Global, KuCoin, Bithumb, Crypto.com, Bittrex, and more.
6. Star Atlas (ATLAS) – 2.1 billion
Star Atlas is a next-generation virtual metaverse built on Solana. It’s a space exploration and strategy game that’s currently one of the most anticipated projects on the market.
Players can build their fortunes in their own homes in space, explore and conquer various planets and stars, and join the Star Atlas intergalactic ecosystem.
Star Atlas features a marketplace allowing players to trade resources both inside and outside the game. In addition, Star Atlas also includes Mining Towns, which are resource-rich areas of economic activity.
At the time of writing, ATLAS is trading at $0.1102, with a 24-hour trading volume of $26 million. ATLAS has a circulating supply of 2.16 billion, with a market cap of $234 million.
You can purchase ATLAS on FTX, Gate.io, Raydium, Serum DEX, MEXC, AscentEx (Bitmax), and more.
5. Verasity (VRA) – 4.4 billion
Verasity describes itself as a protocol and product layer platform for esports and video entertainment. It’s built on top of the Ethereum blockchain, with a mission to increase engagement and advertising revenue for publishers and advertisers.
VRA features a proof-of-view protocol that increases organic engagement and advertising revenue on the platform. Verasity also features a proprietary Adstack, a video player, and VRA rewards on its product layer.
At the time of writing, VRA is trading at $0.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $77 million. Its market cap is $172 million, with a circulating supply of 4.47 billion tokens.
You can purchase VRA on several major exchanges, including KuCoin, Gate.io, Uniswap, Bittrex, and more. If you’re in the US, we recommend KuCoin or Uniswap.
4. Bloktopia (BLOK) – 8.3 billion
Bloktopia is a virtual metaverse world featuring a 21 story skyscraper. Users can explore various skyscraper levels, with each offering a different set of experiences. Players will earn revenue through real estate ownership, advertising revenue, play-to-earn games, and much more.
At the time of writing, Bloktopia is trading at $0.08809, with a 24-hour trading volume of $734 million. The circulating supply for BLOK is 8.34 billion, with a market cap of $724 million.
You can purchase BLOK on KuCoin, Gate.io, OKEx, QuickSwap, Bitrue, Bitmark, DODO Polygon, and more.
3. Radio Caca (RACA) – 181 billion
Radio Caca is Maye Musk’s exclusive NFT manager. RACA is the native token for the Universal Metaverse. The USM metaverse is a 3D planet world where users can own lands, build stores on their properties, and play or create various games.
Radio Caca is also a decentralized organization (DAO) operated by internet-native individuals all over the globe.
At the time of writing, RACA is trading at $0.003584, with a 24-hour trading volume of $199 million. Its market cap is $646 million, with a circulating supply of 181.85 billion.
You can purchase RACA on a variety on Poloniex, Gate.io, PancakeSwap, MEXC, and more. If you’re in the US, PancakeSwap is the best option as it offers low fees with no GEO restrictions.
2. Starlink (STARL) – 9.9 trillion
Starlink is looking to build the first truly decentralized Metaverse. It describes itself as the first community-owned decentralized virtual project. STARL is built on Ethereum and is the governance token for the Starlink Ecosystem.
STARL allows users to buy, sell and trade virtual items like Satellites, Spacecraft, and Lands. Users can currently sign up with MetaMask and create a profile on Starlink free of charge. Unfortunately, the cheapest items for Starlink cost roughly $40,000, which is quite a sizeable investment.
STARL has a total supply of 10 trillion, with a circulating supply of 9.9 trillion. At the time of writing, Starlink’s market cap is $373 million.
You can purchase the Starlink token on a few exchanges, including OKEx, Gate.io, Uniswap, ShibaSwap, and more. If you’re in the US, we recommend using Uniswap to trade STARL.
1. UFO Gaming (UFO) – 25.7 trillion
UFO Gaming is a decentralized gaming platform built on Ethereum whose vision is to bridge traditional games with blockchain tech.
UFO Gaming features the UFO cryptocurrency, the native utility token used in their Dark Metaverse. Each planet in UFO Gaming’s Metaverse will include a unique set of games and allow players to purchase pieces of land via NFTs.
At the time of writing, UFO Gaming is trading at $0.000024, with a 24-hour trading volume of $22 million. There are 25.7 trillion UFO tokens with a market cap of $609 million.
You can purchase UFO on KuCoin, Uniswap, Gate.io, MEXC, LBank, 0x Protocol, ShibaSwap, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency.
