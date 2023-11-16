Toncoin Breaks World Record For Blockchain Speed, While Bitcoin Spark Keeps Pushing Innovation

In the cryptocurrency and blockchain world, Toncoin (TON) has broken the record for speed, with Bitcoin Spark (BTCS) pushing innovation. Let’s explore.
Toncoin
Toncoin was originally created by Telegram, the popular messaging app, in 2018. However, Telegram abandoned the project before its official launch after legal issues. The community took control and launched the Toncoin blockchain and the TON token in 2021 with the promise of a faster, more scalable future. Fast forward to October 31, 2023, Toncoin set a new record as the world’s fastest network, surpassing renowned blockchains and payment systems, including Solana, Polygon, Visa, and MasterCard, with 104,715 transactions per second (TPS). This has led to bullish Toncoin price predictions, with the TON token halfway to its all-time high (ATH).
Bitcoin Spark
Bitcoin Spark has rapidly risen to prominence within the cryptocurrency sphere by preserving Bitcoin’s fixed supply of 21 million coins while ushering in a new era of digital transactions. This innovative Bitcoin fork distinguishes itself through an array of groundbreaking features and enhancements.
Bitcoin Spark prioritizes the swiftness and affordability of transactions, boasting a short block time, impressive individual block transaction capacity, and a widespread network of nodes. Bitcoin Spark also positions itself as a robust platform for the development and utilization of diverse smart contracts and decentralized applications (DApps). Its blockchain infrastructure features multiple layers, including a dedicated smart contract layer with separate execution systems that reach singular network finality. This design enhances Bitcoin Spark’s scalability and enables it to accommodate a variety of programming languages, including Solidity, Vyper, and Rust, providing a versatile environment for developers.
However, what truly sets Bitcoin Spark apart most is its revolutionary consensus mechanism, the Proof-of-Process (PoP). This mechanism necessitates participants to contribute processing power to the network to validate blocks and earn rewards. However, it features a nonlinear algorithmic functionality that progressively reduces rewards per additional processing power, promoting fairness. This approach, combined with a vast network of nodes, ensures that even individuals with lower-powered devices can actively participate in network validation, fostering true decentralization. Remarkably, the Bitcoin Spark team has designed an application to serve as the network’s native wallet and also allow users to engage in network validation. The team has meticulously crafted the app to be user-friendly, secure, lightweight, and compatible with popular operating systems, such as Windows, iOS, and Android.
Additionally, Bitcoin Spark introduces a novel concept by renting out contributed power for remote computing, requiring payments in BTCS. This not only addresses the demand for additional computing resources among institutions and individuals engaged in CPU/GPU intensive tasks but also offers an inventive means to incentivize network validators, who will receive 97% of the revenue generated, alongside newly minted BTCS and transaction fees from validated blocks.
The Bitcoin Spark ecosystem will go even further by incorporating community-policed ads on its application and website, also paid for in BTCS. This integration bridges the decentralized world with the marketing industry, providing income opportunities for both participants and the project team, who share the revenue equally. Additionally, those involved in overseeing the advertisements will receive extra incentives for their valuable contribution.
Bitcoin Spark is currently in the final phase of its Initial Coin Offering (ICO), with BTCS selling at $3.75 and investors getting benefits such as a 4% token bonus. Notably, the ICO has received millions of investments, and the project’s team has taken significant steps to ensure the security of the investor’s assets, including conducting KYC audits. Bitcoin Spark (BTCS) will launch at $10, and analysts suggest its innovative technology, limited supply, and multiple real-world uses are indicators of continued price appreciation.
Conclusion
As Toncoin (TON) and Bitcoin Spark (BTCS) continue in their journeys, they undoubtedly warrant attention for those seeking to benefit from the blockchain and cryptocurrency world.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.
Photo by Michael Förtsch on Unsplash