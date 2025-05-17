Timeboost on Arbitrum Hits $400K Revenue Milestone Amid Surge in Usage

A new economic layer is taking shape on Arbitrum, and it’s making noise so fast that it almost seems to be gaining speed. Timeboost, the freshly launched “Express Lane” for prioritized transactions, has made over $400,000 in revenue in less than a month since going live.
With average bids at that range from $25 to $30, the system is quickly proving to be more than just a niche mechanism. It’s emerging as a meaningful force in how users trade and interact with decentralized finance (DeFi) on the Arbitrum network.
Timeboost is becoming particularly relevant in the environment of high-frequency trading, powered by a unique auction system that allows users to bid for speedier transaction execution. Thanks to new data from Dune Analytics, we can now get a clearer view of the platform’s early performance and some important insights into what may come next. This, in turn, sheds light on what decentralized priority lanes across Layer 2 ecosystems might look like.
Timeboosted Transactions Show Strong Uptake
The most telling sign of Timeboost’s growing presence came on May 12, when Timeboosted transactions reached a high of over 154,000. That figure represented roughly 5% of all daily activity on the Arbitrum network—a very notable milestone for a feature that just recently launched. Over the past week, almost doubled the amount of daily activity we saw on Timeboosted transactions right after launch. These initial numbers represent a pretty striking indication of some strong early traction for this new feature and are beginning to show some user familiarity with the bidding process.
Timeboosted transactions do not always succeed. Approximately 10% of these fail, with the rate increasing to as high as 33% during peak congestion or auction times. Failed transactions are, we think, a hidden cost to users. You lose the bidding amount, obviously, but you also lose the value of the transaction execution that you were seeking. While some may think that the design of the auction is quite efficient, and it may be in some ways, this inefficiency and the hidden costs that come with it suggest the need for a better auction design.
Even so, user engagement has leveled off. The count of daily Express Lane users reliably varies from 110 to 130. This might look like a small number, but these users generate an amount of throughput that is anything but small.
DEX Trading Dominates Timeboost Usage
So far, the clearest use case for Timeboost is within decentralized exchanges. Over the past week, between $200 million and $250 million in daily DEX volume has been Timeboosted — a staggering 20% to 30% of all DEX activity on Arbitrum. This consistency suggests that traders are actively using the Express Lane to gain execution advantages in the high-liquidity environment that is DEX trading.
The volume of Timeboosted DEX on Uniswap accounts for 75 to 85 percent of the total volume. The assets reflecting trades on DEX also provide some backing to the idea that this tool is mainly serving advanced users making large trades. Most of the trades are either on WETH or WBTC, and with USDC and USDT also heavily involved, this is showing a DEX favoring deep liquidity pool assets with almost none of the volume reflected in trades on ARB, the network’s native token.
These usage patterns suggest that Timeboost is being used predominantly by a small number of skilled traders and power users, rather than by casual users populating the DEX. Consider one illustrative case from auction round #89812. Selini Capital paid $253.45 for a Timeboost slot and in turn executed 260 trades during that window. Other users in that same auction round earned hundreds of thousands of dollars in estimated revenue from Timeboosted DEX arbitrage and trade execution.
Niche But Impactful: A New Layer of Onchain Strategy
Even though Timeboost is a specialized market, it is already having an economic impact. The platform has pulled in some $400,000 in direct revenue from bidding fees. But the real significance of Timeboost lies in the behavioral changes it is inducing. Traders are now optimizing not just their trade selection and timing but also the very speed of their on-chain transactions.
The Express Lane has layered competition onto the onchain activity. That is, when you want to get something done on a blockchain, that done-ness can now be rushed for a fee, the payment guaranteeing incentive alignment with the miners that maintain the blockchain’s uptime. This is not a new tactic, but the Express Lane gives it a fresh wrinkle.
The Auction Round Explorer on Dune’s dashboard is a help to users who are trying to make sense of past rounds and figure out how to bid smarter in future ones. Timeboost might still be in its infancy, but its rising star suggests that making execution a top priority could well become a cornerstone of the Layer 2 trading ecosystem.
Conclusion: Timeboost’s Express Lane Gains Speed and Attention
In only a few weeks, Timeboost has morphed from an experimental feature into a solid part of Arbitrum’s trading infrastructure. We’ve processed hundreds of thousands of transactions, and have a burgeoning user base that’s already generating a nontrivial amount of revenue. It’s clear that the Express Lane has hit home with a key segment of DeFi users. In what’s becoming a more structured financial ecosystem, the tools we use to get work done are becoming more important.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
