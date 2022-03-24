This Metaverse Crypto Coin Gained Over 100% This Week (STARS)

With crypto markets showing bullish price action this week, many Metaverse crypto coins are also seeing significant price growth over the past seven days. One Metaverse crypto coin, Mogul Productions (STARS), gained over 100% this week. Let’s look at this project and see why the price is rising so much.
What Is Mogul Productions (STARS)?
Launched in April 2021, Mogul Productions (STARS) is a highly underrated project featuring a platform and launchpad for filmmakers, aspiring producers, and entertainment professionals.
Mogul Productions focuses on enabling users to submit their movie scripts and get them funded to make full-fledged movies.
Mogul Productions also features a global NFT dashboard and DeFi platform where users can browse various collections of NFTs from high-profile Hollywood icons and purchase them on Mogul’s official marketplace.
We highly recommend checking out Moguls’ community if you love Hollywood and movie production. Users can become Moguls themselves by signing up to their platform to receive notifications of the latest news regarding the project, access exclusive NFT drops, and more.
In addition, Mogul Productions features unique partnerships with major crypto brands such as Polygon, Chainlink, CEEK VR, and ApeSwap, making STARS a must-watch in March 2022.
STARS is the primary utility asset for the platform, enabling users to buy NFTs, submit scripts to the platform, and much more.
Why Is STARS Price Rising?
One reason for the bullish price action for STARS this week is the number of partnerships that the team secured over the past seven days.
Mogul Productions announced a partnership with AN PHAT CAPITAL on March 22nd, a crypto investment fund with a charter capital of over $36 million that continues to grow. The recent partnership will further develop the Mogul Productions community and provide more events and support worldwide.
In addition, on March 22nd, Mogul Productions also partnered with The Gnarwhals, a group of 1,111 NFTs called granwhals dubbed the “unicorns of the OpenSea.” The partnership will bring exclusive Whale List spots for Mogul Productions Access Pass Holders. Users can visit the project’s discord group to get their access pass if interested.
We've partnered with @thegnarwhalsNFT to bring our Access Pass Holders exclusive Whale List spots for their upcoming drop!
Visit our discord to get yours now! 😄#NFTCollection #WL #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/e3Hp7x9yZm
— Mogul Productions (@mogulofficial_) March 22, 2022
Last but not least, Mogul Productions partnered with Jim Jones, an iconic Hip Hop artist, who will be releasing a new collection of NFTs on the Mogul Productions platform.
With 4 tiers of utility AND dropping during his on stage performance, @JimJonesCAPO's NFT collection "Digital Money" is bound to be a hit 🤩
Don't miss out! Visit our marketplace at https://t.co/Pwc88YfTtD to take part in this exclusive drop! #Crypto #NFTCollection #NFTLA2022 pic.twitter.com/nO8lDuCsGN
— Mogul Productions (@mogulofficial_) March 22, 2022
It’s clear that Mogul Productions is making waves in the crypto space and the world-class partnerships are a significant contributor to the recent price action.
With a current market cap of $20 million, Mogul Productions is still a highly underrated and undervalued project. If you’re looking to hop on early and capitalize on STARS’ exceptional growth, you can buy the token on an exchange.
Currently, you can buy STARS on LATOKEN, Uniswap (V2), MEXC, PancakeSwap (V2), ProBit Global, ApeSwap (BSC), and Decoin.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
