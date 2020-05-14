This Bitcoin SV Block Contains 1.1 Million Transactions

There are many different blockchain networks to keep an eye on, each with their own block size and mining situation. For Bitcoin SV, perhaps the biggest block ever to be mined was generated on the network yesterday.
Bitcoin is often criticized for its small block size.
The Mega Bitcoin SV Block
Many experts feel that a small block size, combined with few transactions to be processed every 10 minutes, remains a key bottleneck.
Forks of Bitcoin, such as Bitcoin SV, have taken a different approach to this particular matter.
A higher block size, and the capability for thousands of transactions in a block, make for an interesting combination.
So much even that a block of 309MB was generated on the Bitcoin SV network.
It contains 1.1 million transactions, which is also worth noting.
In terms of transactions, BSV remains well ahead of the competition.
Who is using the network exactly, or for what type of purpose, is a different matter altogether.
With 1.1 million transactions in this block, it almost feels if the whole ordeal has been orchestrated purposefully.
Whatever the reason is for this particular development, it will certainly get people talking about Bitcoin SV for some time to come.
Whether that is for better or worse, remains to be seen.