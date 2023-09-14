Theta and The Sandbox Still Continues To Dip As Pomerdoge’s 17x ROI Garners More Investors

One of the many things that have been associated with the crypto market is its volatility. Staying true to their nature, Theta (THETA) and The Sandbox (SAND) have seen huge swings, as their prices continue to dip. Amidst this bearish sentiment in the crypto market, investors are turning to Pomerdoge (POMD) with its promising 17x return on investment.
Theta (THETA) Still Dips Amidst Initial Promise of Recovery
Theta (THETA) came into the crypto space offering a decentralized version of what was once a centralized video streaming service that had to pass through several bottlenecked policies. With the increasing demand for video in ads, commercials, live streams, social media, movies, etc., the Theta network was an instant success.
Theta Network offered its users better streaming service, at a reduced cost and allowed users to share their extra bandwidth and computing resources to improve the network. Although Theta Crypto has seen major adoption, the price of the token has been on the decline.
Since the Theta crypto price last experienced a significant rise in March, it has been on a constant decline dropping by almost 24% to $0.6214. As a result of this decline, there has been an increasing number of investors dumping the token.
The Sandbox (SAND) 2023 Decline Continues
From the moment The Sandbox (SAND) was announced far back in 2011, the gaming project had garnered positive waves from the general public, including Celebrities, making it one of the best projects to invest in.
One of its many outstanding features was its ability to allow both savvy and non-tech-savvy people to create, use, sell, and monetize their virtual reality NFTs in its gaming metaverse. This gave the coin a firsthand real-world application.
However, the price of The Sandbox crypto has been on a decline of late. Since peaking above $0.92 in February, the price of the Sandbox coin has dropped to lows of $0.3050 in September.
Pomerdoge’s (POMD) Potential 17x ROI Attracts More Investors
With the growth of crypto gaming, there is no surprise as to the innovativeness of recent gaming projects. Pomerdoge (POMD) has distinguished itself as a potential giant by blending blockchain play-to-earn with features of meme coins and a social infrastructure.
Pomerdoge is said to release sometime within the year, offers amidst other unique features, rare collectibles worth 7,777 NFTs, in-game sales of custom-designed items and avatars. The team will also host weekly tournaments with cash prizes worth over $100,000.
All of this is made possible with Pomerdoge’s marketplace known as Pomerplace, where its native token (POMD) is exchanged for valuables. Still, at its presale stage, the price of the Pomerdoge token has increased from $0.07 to $0.0115.
However, crypto experts are projecting a massive 17x price surge for the project before the end of the year. As a result, there is no surprise as to the influx of investors and gamers alike to the network. The growth of investors in the project has helped Pomerdoge sell more than 200 million tokens in less than two months.
