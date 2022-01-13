These 3 Shiba Inu Themed Meme Coins Gained Over 20% In the Past 24 Hours

Meme coins and Metaverse coins continue to dominate crypto markets in 2022, with most trending projects in these sectors seeing significant price gains. This article looks at the top three trending meme coins on CoinMarketCap that gained over 20% in price today, ordered by 24-hour growth, lowest to highest.
3. Baby Floki Billionaire (BabyFB) +23%
Launched in October 2021, Baby Floki Billionaire is a meme coin featuring the son of the famous and trending coin Floki.
BabyFB is a BEP-20 Binance Smart Chain token with a 7% buy and an 18% sell tax. Some of the features of BabyFB include constant token burns to reduce supply and increase demand for the token.
Baby Floki Billionaire is focusing on the long-term outlook for the project by incentivizing investors to hold the tokens with a 2% redistribution tax to all holders. In addition, 4% of each transaction is added to the liquidity pool to ensure high transaction volume.
Other than the tokenomics and the unique name/logo of the token currently there isn’t much utility for BabyFB. As such, keep in mind that investing in this meme coin is a high-risk gamble. You could double your bag in a short period of time, or lose half of it in quick succession.
You can purchase BabyFB on PancakeSwap.
2. SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIBA) +30%
Launched on October 28th, 2021, as the name suggests SpookyShiba is a Shiba Inu-themed meme coin built on the Binance Smart Chain.
Unlike most meme-coins, SpookyShiba actually offers some sort of utility for its token. SpookyShiba features a scratch card game users can currently check out.
Users are required to hold $100 worth of SPOOKYSHIBA to receive 1 free scratch per day. If users hold over $300 of the token, users receive 3 free scratches per day. If users scratch the below three emojis they win an NFT:
- 🎃 Legendary NFT
- 🦴 Rare NFT
- 💀 Common NFT
Ownership of these NFTs enables holders to earn a percentage of Spooky transactions, depending on the rarity level of the card in their wallet.
Another utility for Spooky Shiba is their battle royale game scheduled to preview in mid-January. Users will be able to earn tokens by playing the game since it features a play-to-earn aspect.
SpookyShiba is a BEP-20 token built on the Binance Smart Chain. You can purchase SpookyShiba on PancakeSwap.
1. GamingShiba (GAMINGSHIBA) +32%
Launched in November 2021, one of the top-performing meme coins is GamingShiba, rising over 30% in price today and over 1800% in the past 30 days.
As the name suggests, Gaming Shiba is a Shiba Inu-themed token for gamers and streamers worldwide. GamingShiba is the first-ever token that will introduce a multi-functional streaming platform to the digital world, enabling gamers to trade NFTs, tokenize their best performances, and launch them on the biggest marketplaces.
GAMINGSHIBA is a BEP-20 token built on the Binance Smart Chain. Some utility for the token includes play-to-earn games, along with being used as the native currency in their NFT marketplace.
This isn’t the first time Gaming Shiba is trending on CoinMarketCap, as it was trending multiple times in December as well. GAMINGSHIBA has strong community support, but since it’s a meme-token at heart keep in mind that investing in it is going to be a gamble.
You can purchase GAMINGSHIBA on PancakeSwap.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency.
