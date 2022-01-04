These 3 Recently Released Meme Coins on PancakeSwap Gained Over 16% In the Past Hour (DMASK, TIGERINU2022, ZLDA)

Metaverse and Meme coins continue to dominate the charts this year, with many showing bullish momentum recently. With the number of meme coins released every day, there’s no shortage of successful projects that see significant price gains. This article looks at three recently released meme coins that gained over 16% in price today, ordered by 1 hour gain, lowest to highest.
3. The Mask (DMASK) +16.60%
As the name suggests, The Mask Crypto is a community-driven meme token based on the popular 1994 film The Mask, featuring Jim Carrey. DMASK is a BEP-20 Binance Smart Chain token with a deflationary supply and an automated redistribution mechanism that rewards holders.
Currently, The Mask is in its first stages of development with its token launch and Coingecko/CMC listings. In the second phase, The Mask team will complete their contract audit, launch a charity program, introduce DMASK merch, and launch their DMASKLottery.
In addition, some other plans for DMASK include their decentralized exchange, an NFT marketplace, CEX listing, and more.
At writing, DMASK is trading at $0.00001187, with a 24-hour trading volume of $776k. Its market cap is $421k, with a circulating supply of 19.68 billion tokens.
Currently, you can only purchase DMASK on PancakeSwap.
2. TigerInu2022 (TIGERINU2022) +21.28%
Tiger Inu 2022 is a stealth launch meme-token built on the Binance Smart Chain. Some use cases for Tiger Inu include an NFT Marketplace, play-to-earn games, Metaverse staking, and more.
What makes Tiger Inu unique is their multi-chain stablecoin reflection economy enabling holders to earn rewards passively.
Keep in mind that Tiger Inu includes a 14% tax on each transaction, composed of a 6% marketing fee, 4% liquidity fee, and 4% buy-back & burn fee.
At writing, TIGERINU2022 is trading at $0.001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.2 million. Its market cap is $1 million with a circulating supply of 1 billion tokens.
You can purchase TIGERINU2022 on PancakeSwap.
1. Zelda Inu (ZLDA) +26.01%
Zelda Inu is a decentralized meme token with a mission to revolutionize the way we look at Crypto. It’s a transparent token focusing on helping dogs in need by funding the rescues that save them.
Zelda Inu’s tokenomics include a BUSD reflection system that rewards ZLDA token holders. Every ZLDA transaction has a 2% tax which the network will redistribute to ZLDA holders.
At writing, Zelda Inu is trading at $0.03117 with a 24-hour price gain of over 200%. Its fully diluted market cap is $18.7 million with a 24-hour volume of $1.3 million.
You can purchase ZLDA on PancakeSwap.
