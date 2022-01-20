These 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins Gained Over 34% Today (ETNA, AIRX, SPAT)

Crypto winter is here, and most markets continue their slow and painful bearish trend. However, while most cryptocurrencies are struggling, some Metaverse crypto coins are seeing significant price gains. This article looks at the top three Metaverse crypto coins gaining the most price today, ordered by 24-hour growth, lowest to highest.
3. ETNA Network (ETNA) +34.25%
Launched in March 2021, ETNA Network has been performing quite well today, up over 34% in the past 24 hours and up over 59% in the past seven days.
ETNA Network is a blockchain company dedicated to developing interconnected gaming and NFT applications products. It features the ETNA governance token that lives on the Binance Smart Chain.
In addition, ETNA Network is releasing its play-to-earn and Metaverse rewards token called Metabolism (MTB). The IDO for this token is coming on February 1st on 0xPad and will serve as the primary utility token for the ETNA ecosystem.
Some key products for ETNA Network include their DeFi liquidity farm, their play-to-earn game, their NFT marketplace, and more. Their Lost Treasure play-to-earn game will feature both on-chain and off-chain layers, ensuring efficiency from a gas cost point of view.
At writing, ETNA is trading at $0.14, with a 24-hour volume of $912k. Its market cap is $1.7 million, with a circulating supply of 12 million tokens.
You can purchase ETNA on PancakeSwap, CoinTiger, MEXC, and more.
2. Aircoins (AIRX) +34.84%
Launched in March 2021, Aircoins is a fun and interactive way to learn about various cryptocurrency projects in the space. It combines aspects of the Metaverse with Augmented Reality to deliver next-level experiences to help educate newcomers about crypto.
Some features for Aircorn include their Augmented Reality app available worldwide, with over 40 blockchain digital assets and real-time location-based rewards. In addition, Aircoins introduces a new medium for advertising, increasing brand awareness through the latest tech.
The Aircoins app is available to download for both iOS and Android devices. If you’re looking to learn about crypto and earn rewards while doing so, I highly recommend checking out their app.
Aircoins also features their NFT Land Metaverse, where users can purchase a property by connecting their wallets. Their land marketplace features over 200 command centers with 1000 hubs. Users can buy command centers for 0.1 ETH and start receiving 500,000 AIRx tokens per month.
AIRX is the native token to the platform used for rewards and transactions. At writing, AIRX is trading at $0.0001316 with a 24-hour volume of $15k. Its fully diluted market cap is $2.8 million, with a total supply of 20 million tokens.
You can purchase AIRX on PancakeSwap and LATOKEN.
1. Meta Spatial (SPAT) +38.98%
Launched in November 2021, Meta Spatial is a Metaverse super universe consisting of numerous fantasy spaces connected by the Spatial Portal. Their ecosystem includes the Spatial Wallet, Spatial Portal, Spatial Moon, Spatial Galaxy, and the Spacial Land Exchange.
Meta Spatial is looking to provide users with the most extensive and authentic experiences by creating different spaces and applying XR – Virtual and Extended Reality technology.
One unique feature about this project is their Spatial Maker tool, enabling users to freely create assets in the Meta Spatial universe. Although Spatial Maker doesn’t require any programming or design skills, users do have to pay a fee in SPAT to create NFT characters in their software.
Meta Spatial features a dual-token economy with the SPAT and GSTA tokens. SPAT is the primary currency on the platform and is a BEP-20 token. GSTA tokens are also BEP-20 assets generated as rewards during Meta Spatial activities.
Meta Spatial’s SPAT token is the top performer today, gaining over 38%. Currently, it’s trading at $0.2418 with a 24-hour volume of $98k. Its market cap is $1.1 million, with a circulating supply of 6.3 million tokens.
You can purchase SPAT on PancakeSwap, MEXC, or Bitget.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Metaverse news!
Image Source: AndrewFirst/Shutterstock.com