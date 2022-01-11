These 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins Gained Over 20% Today (ICE, EPIK, WEMIX)

After a rough start this week for crypto markets, today, we’re seeing bullish momentum for most projects. Metaverse crypto coins are doing exceptionally well today, with many seeing double-digit percent price gains. This article looks at the top three Metaverse crypto coins gaining the most price today, ordered by 24-hour increase, lowest to highest.
3. Decentral Games (ICE) +23.54%
Launched their token in October 2021, Decentral Games is a social gaming metaverse built on Decentraland. It features the most popular virtual casino in Decentraland’s Metaverse, allowing users to participate in various play-to-earn games.
Decentraland Games features a DAO that governs the Metaverse casino, powered by the DG tokens. Users can earn rewards by providing liquidity in the form of DG tokens and participating in the governance of the casino.
While ICE Poker is free to play, users must purchase an ICE wearable NFT to access the tables. Users can play with real in-game currency or use FREE tokens to play with lower stakes.
In recent news, Decentral Games announced their ICE Poker NFT Delegation Dashboard. Rather than purchasing an ICE wearable, users can delegate them to others for lower prices.
We are excited to announce that the ICE Poker NFT Delegation Dashboard is live! 🥳https://t.co/IlZq3EIpQH
ICE Poker NFT holders now have native guild tools at their fingertips to effectively manage and scale their own guild.
👉 Full announcement here: https://t.co/uCHNjfWkqC pic.twitter.com/wmsgB1WUc7
— Decentral Games (@DecentralGames) January 10, 2022
There are reports of players making a significant income from delegating their ICE wearables, and the delegation dashboard makes it easier to manage and scale their delegations.
At writing, ICE is trading at $0.14, up over 23.79% in the past 24 hours. Its market cap is $17 million, with a circulating supply of 118 million.
You can purchase ICE on QuickSwap.
2. EPIK Prime (EPIK) +28.24%
Launched in August 2021, EPIK Prime is the second-highest crypto Metaverse coin gaining the most price today. It’s an NFT platform working with AAA gaming companies to integrate NFT and marketplaces with gaming.
EPIK Prime’s goal is to mainstream blockchain and gaming. The project features The Epikverse, a network of games, VR Space, and interconnected Metaverses.
Some examples of awesome NFT collections on EPIK Prime include Splitgate’s Gamescom Asia Collection. If you haven’t heard of Splitgate, it’s a relatively new FPS game launched last year that features mechanics similar to Portal and old-school Halo. Users can now purchase Splitgate character NFTs for the game for $200-$500.
In recent news, EPIK Prime announced that they are Co-hosting the Asia Metaverse New Era Summit on January 12th.
Join us as Epik co-hosts the first Asia Metaverse New Era Summit on Jan 12, 2022. This hybrid event welcomes movers & shakers in the crypto and #metaverse space!https://t.co/BzJueA0Bxl
Tune-in to our socials for more info and panel schedules coming soon!🗓️#WeAreEpik $EPIK pic.twitter.com/6x8t4Wv9mK
— EPIK Prime (@EpikPrime) January 10, 2022
A common trend in crypto is tokens rising in price before a conference or an event.
At writing, EPIK is trading at $0.28, up over 27% in the past 24 hours. Its market cap is $64 million, with a circulating supply of 234 million tokens.
You can purchase EPIK on KuCoin, Uniswap, PancakeSwap, and more.
1. WEMIX +31.71%
Launched in October 2020, WEMIX is building easy-to-play blockchain-based games with a vast collection of titles in development right now. WEMIX is the blockchain project of the popular South Korean gaming platform WEMADE.
The WEMIX blockchain solves the problem of low TPS and excessive fees, making it perfect for GameFi and Metaverse projects to build on.
In recent news, WEMIX announced their cooperation with Mgame to develop blockchain games. Mgame was founded in 1999 and have produced 4 EOS-based blockchain games in 2019. WEMIX and Mgame signed an MOU to work together and continue developing next-generation play-to-earn Metaverse games.
In addition, WEMIX was recently listed on Upbit, which is another reason for the token’s recent price hike.
#WEMIX #Token listing in "Upbit" #Exchange
1. Exchange : #Upbit
2. Market : WEMIX/#KRW, WEMIX/#BTC
3. Schedule : Please refer to Upbit announcement
4. Token : WEMIX
Upbit Exchange Listing notice : https://t.co/No4xs01E3t
— WEMIX (@WemixNetwork) January 11, 2022
WEMIX is the best performing Metaverse crypto coin today, rising over 30% in price. WEMIX is trading at $6.45 with a 24-hour volume of $1 billion at writing. Its market cap is $794 million, with a circulating supply of 123 million tokens.
You can purchase WEMIX on Bithumb, Gate.io, Coinone, MEXC, LBank, Upbit, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency.
