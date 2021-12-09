These 3 Metaverse Coins Have a 24-Hour Trading Volume of Over $1 Billion

Metaverse coins continue to be one of the most popular categories for cryptocurrencies. The Sandbox, Decentraland, and WAX are currently the top three most traded Metaverse coins on the market, each surpassing over $1 billion traded in the past 24 hours. This article takes a closer look at SAND, MANA, and WAXP and sees why so many people are trading them. The list below is ordered by 24-hour volume traded, lowest to highest.
1. Decentraland (MANA) – $1.03 billion
Decentraland is a browser-based 3D Metaverse that’s one of the leading projects on the market. It features a virtual universe that’s complete with dozens of experiences allowing players to buy and monetize lands, play various games, and earn real money by participating in the ecosystem.
Decentraland is one of the top Metaverse projects on the market because it’s one of the longest operating virtual worlds in crypto. Opened to the public in February 2020, Decentraland has the most robust ecosystem with multiple successful platforms built on top of Decentraland, one example being Decentral Games.
Decentraland has tons of places to explore for new players, and if you missed the deadmau5 set in Decentraland, make sure to check out the above video.
At the time of writing, Decentraland’s MANA is trading at $3.71, with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.03. Its market can is $6.71 billion, and you can purchase MANA on Binance, Coinbase, KuCoin, Huobi, FTX, Kraken, Crypto.com, Bittrex, and more.
2. WAX (WAXP) – $1.30 billion
The Worldwide Asset eXchange (WAX) describes itself as the world’s most proven and eco-friendly blockchain for NFTs, video games, and collectibles. At the time of writing, WAX has over 400k daily unique visitors, 15+ million daily transactions, 8+ million WAX accounts, and 30k+ dApps.
The WAX ecosystem features dozens of Play-to-earn games that anyone can easily access. Unlike Decentraland, which supports MetaMask, users will need to use the WAX Cloud Wallet to interact with the WAX ecosystem.
WAX set itself as the leading platform for Metaverse projects, and the high trading volume reflects the sheer scale of its ecosystem. If you’re looking to check out some blockchain-based NFT play-to-earn games, WAX has one of the largest selections of dApps on its platform.
At the time of writing, WAX is trading at $0.608, up over 24% in the past 24 hours. Its market cap is $1.1 billion, with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.29 billion.
You can purchase WAX on Binance, Huobi Global, Bithumb, KuCoin, Gate.io, Crypto.com, Bittrex, and more.
3. The Sandbox (SAND) – $1.7 billion
The highest traded coin for today is The Sandbox, which continues to dominate the charts and rise in price. The Sandbox is the best-designed Metaverse project on the market right now. It features a downloadable PC client that offers unparallel graphics and smoothness compared to any other Metaverse project on the market.
While The Sandbox is very similar to Decentraland, SAND is not limited by the in-browser experience, opening up a whole new level of immersiveness and interactivity for users.
The Sandbox dominates the markets as their recent Alpha launch allowed players to check out their virtual universe. The hype lived up to expectations as the game is exceptionally well built, reminiscent of a mix between Minecraft and Fortnite.
At the time of writing, SAND is trading at $5.37, with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.7 billion. Its market cap is $4.9 billion, with a circulating supply of 913 million SAND.
You can purchase SAND on Binance, Huobi Global, KuCoin, FTX, Bithumb, Gate.io, Crypto.com, Uniswap, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency.
