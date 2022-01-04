These 3 Metaverse Coins Gained Over 50% In Price in the Past Week

As the crypto market continues to trade sideways, some Metaverse coins have been performing exceptionally well this week. Even with the upcoming crypto winter, Metaverse coins will dominate the markets. This article looks at three Metaverse coins that gained over 50% in price over the past week, ordered by 7-day price gain, lowest to highest.
3. Legend of Fantasy War (LFW) +50%
Scheduled to release on January 4th, 2022, Legend of Fantasy War is a 3D play-to-earn blockchain-based game built on the Binance Smart Chain. LFW will feature NFT characters that players can assemble into an army and fight in PVP battles.
In addition, the upcoming LFW marketplace will allow users to trade, buy, and lend necessary equipment and NFT characters between each other.
Legend of Fantasy War has a dApp that users can now use to stake LFW. While the Gem Shop and Marketplace are still under development, it’s clear that LFW has tons of potential with a relatively low market cap of only $6 million.
At writing, LFW is trading at $1.02, with a 24-hour volume of $1.2 million. Its market cap is $6.9 million, with a circulating supply of 7.2 million tokens.
You can purchase LFW on PancakeSwap, Gate.io, Bybit, Hoo, BitMart, and ZT.
2. Phantasma (SOUL) +52%
Initially launched in 2018, Phantasma Chain claims to be the technological backbone of the future, enabling a silky smooth user experience while increasing developer revenue. The project includes a dual token economy governed by SOUL and fueling your experiences with KCAL.
SOUL allows users to stake it and govern Phantasma, while KCAL handles transaction fees, minting NFTs, and deploying smart contracts.
Phantasma includes smart NFTs, which unlock a host of possibilities for Artists and Developers such as Nested NFTs, Multi-layered NFTs, Time-limited access to content, Perpetual Royalties, and much more.
At the time of writing, SOUL is trading at $3.64, with a 24-hour trading volume of $15 million. Its market cap is $365 million, with a circulating supply of 103 million SOUL.
You can purchase Phantasma on KuCoin, Gate.io, PancakeSwap, Uniswap, Hotbit, and more.
1. Onooks (OOKS) +61%
Launched in November 2020, and the biggest gainer of today is Onooks, a decentralized cryptocurrency that advocates for building an integrated and interoperable open finance protocol serving as a unified liquidity pool.
In other words, Onooks is looking to integrate blockchain tech with real estate, which provides several benefits. For example, assets reserved for traditional investing can now be tokenized.
In addition, the process of buying and selling real estate or a fraction of it becomes very easy. Last but not least, because the process is automatic, intermediary costs are extremely low.
At writing, OOKS is trading at $1.02 with a 24-hour volume of 311k. Its market cap is $11 million, with a circulating supply of 10.9 million tokens.
You can purchase OOKS on Uniswap or Txbit.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency.
