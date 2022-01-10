These 3 Meme Coins Gained Over 160% In Price in the Past 24 Hours (ASHIB, WEB3, NJF)

Crypto markets are bottoming out this weekend, which means significant price gains for smaller projects. This article looks at the top three meme coins gaining the most price today, ordered by 24-hour growth, lowest to highest.
3. Alien Shiba Inu (ASHIB) +163%
Launched in November 2021, Alien Shiba Inu is a Binance Smart Chain meme coin featuring an alien-themed Shiba Inu. The project has three flagship utilities, including an NFT play-to-earn character collection game, a decentralized exchange, and a merchandise marketplace called AlienShibaInuCrew.
ASHIB recently received a shoutout from the island boys themselves with an Alien Shiba Inu song. In the shoutout, the Island Boys said:
“If you missed Shiba Inu, don’t miss Alien Shiba Inu!”
Alien Shiba Inu features a total supply of 100 million tokens, with 50% sold during the presale, 30% locked for liquidity on PancakeSwap, 10% for development, 7% marketing, and 3% team.
At writing, ASHIB is trading at $0.004, up over 160% in the past 24 hours. Its market cap is $426k with a 24-hour volume of $2.9 million.
You can purchase Alien Shiba Inu on PancakeSwap with the WBNB trading pair.
2. Web3 Inu (WEB3) +252%
Launched in January 2022, Web3 Inu is a Metaverse/Meme coin featuring a Rent-to-earn token concept allowing users to earn rewards by renting out businesses in the Web3 Inu Metaverse.
WEB3 are tokens that users can buy, trade, use, and spend on the on-chain layer of the Web3 Inu game. Users will generate NFTs with WEB3 tokens that will allow users to yield farm from the presale up to the on-chain layer release.
Web3 Inu features various NFTs within the game. The first type is Iconic NFTs that generate WEB3 tokens. The second type is ownership certificate NFTs that will be minted on request by players. The ownership certificate NFTs will also generate a passive income for its users.
Web3 Inu’s game is currently in development and expected to launch around Feb – March 2022. According to their official website, the MEtaverse NFTs Asset framework has already been done, and the team is currently testing the game for their initial beta launch.
WEB3 is one of the top performers today, rising over 238% at writing. WEB3 has a market cap of $7.9 million with a 24-hour volume of $5.4 million.
You can purchase WEB3 on PancakeSwap with the WBNB pair.
1. NinjaFloki (NJF) +746%
Launched in December 2021, NinjaFloki is a Binance Smart Chain Meme/Metaverse coin featuring a play-to-earn game built with Unity.
Ninja Floki features a 2D platformer with several levels increasing in difficulty where players attempt to pass obstacles, monsters, and puzzles.
The demo is currently available for users to try for free in-browser. However, when the whole game is released, it will be available on Android and iOS devices.
Currently, the demo version of Ninja Floki doesn’t offer any rewards, but users will receive NJF tokens for each level they pass when the game officially launches.
NinjaFloki is currently trading at $0.0000684, up over 950% in the past 24 hours. Its market cap is $5.4 million, with a 24-hour trading volume of $327k.
You can purchase NJF on Finexbox, a Hong Kong-based exchange launched in 2018.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest cryptocurrency news!
Image Source: GH Studio/Shutterstock.com