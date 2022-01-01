These 3 Crypto Metaverse Coins Gained Over 200% Today (MVRS, FWG, BSG)

As the year is coming to an end, crypto markets finish strong with a global $2.2 trillion valuation. This article looks at the top three cryptocurrencies gaining the most price today on CoinMarketCap, ordered by 24-hour price gain, lowest to highest.
3. Meta MVRS (MVRS) +215%
MVRS is a Binance Smart Chain BEP-20 utility token built for the Metaverse community. It features its decentralized exchange and dApp that users can access now.
Meta MVRS is working on a play-to-earn Metaverse game and an NFT collection, focusing on community building.
The MVRS NFTs are scheduled to be released on January 30th, 2022, with the profits going towards donations to charities worldwide.
At writing, MVRS is trading at $0.00001294 with a 24-hour trading volume of $9.5 million. Its market cap is $6.4 million, with a circulating supply of 500 billion tokens.
You can purchase MVRS on PancakeSwap and Coinsbit.
2. Fantasy World Gold (FWG) +337%
FWG is the utility token to Fantasy World, a play-to-earn blockchain-based decentralized MMORPG game built on Unity and available for PC, mobile, and VR.
Fantasy World revolves around exploring a 3D open-world MMO filled with danger and opportunity. Users can fight monsters, scavenge for resources, and forge exciting items. In addition, the game will feature both PvE and PvP modes.
The alpha test is now open for anyone to experience, and users can test out the game right now. After testing out the game, I can honestly say it’s one of the best-looking 3D browser-based projects built with Unity I’ve seen.
Fantasy World Gold is trading at $0.01029 with a 24-hour trading volume of $605k. Its fully diluted market cap is $10.2 million with a total supply of 1 million FWG.
You can purchase FWG on Uniswap.
1. Baby Squid Game (BSG) +556%
The biggest gainer of today is none other than Baby Squid Game. As the name suggests, this token is named after Netflix’s Korean drama Squid Game.
Baby Squids Game will feature an online play-to-earn obstacle course minigame where players can compete to earn BEP-20 BSG tokens. The game will feature similar levels to the original Squid Games show.
BSG is looking to ride the hype of the Squid Game TV series to the moon with their gaming dApp and zero-fee tokenomics.
Check out this demo of Baby Squid Game:
At writing, BSG is trading at $0.0000009002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $483k. Its market cap is $429k with a self-reported circulating supply of 500 billion tokens.
You can purchase BSG on PancakeSwap.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency.
