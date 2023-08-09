The Sandbox Tumbles; Hedera Shows Resilience, Tradecurve Showing Bullish Growth

Discovering a cryptocurrency to make an investment is a crucial task. To make it easy for you, this article will analyze three cryptocurrencies. We will also see why investors are preferring Tradecurve over The Sandbox (SAND) and Hedera (HBAR).
According to experts, Tradecurve is the most profitable investment option in 2023. This new project has multiple real-world utilities, and a unique business roadmap.
>>Register For The Tradecurve Presale<<
The Sandbox’s (SAND) Revenue Plunges
There is a visible decline in interest in metaverses, and The Sandbox (SAND) is caught in the fire. Thus, the price of The Sandbox (SAND) has taken a major hit.
The market value of The Sandbox (SAND) has decreased by 5% over the past 30 days. Currently, The Sandbox (SAND) is trading at $0.42. The Sandbox (SAND) has witnessed a 15% drop in its total revenue quarter-on-quarter.
The revenue of The Sandbox (SAND) is derived from the primary sale of its NFTs and royalty revenue. Notably, the number of unique active wallets on The Sandbox (SAND) has also fallen by 28% in the past month. Besides, the transactions count on The Sandbox (SAND) has taken a dip of 41% during the same period.
Hedera (HBAR) Records Growth In Q2
The recent report from Messari has revealed that Hedera (HBAR) performed quite well in Q2 2023. As per the data, the revenue of Hedera (HBAR) jumped by about 67% QoQ in the second quarter of the year. The number of daily active accounts on Hedera (HBAR) also witnessed a surge of 288% year-to-date.
Besides, the new addresses count on Hedera (HBAR) recorded a jump of 340%. However, the prevailing bearish market conditions have kept Hedera (HBAR) in the red zone. In the past seven days, the trading price of Hedera (HBAR) has fallen by 2%.
Subsequently, the current price of Hedera (HBAR) has dropped to $0.0511, which is 81% from its all-time high of $0.26.
Tradecurve Presale For 50x
Tradecurve has built a new Web3 platform to revolutionize the trading industry. It enables users to trade multiple assets, like stocks, Forex, cryptocurrencies, and commodities, from one account. Experts believe that it can soon become a blue-chip platform since its target market size is over $112 trillion.
Executing trades on this first-of-its-kind platform is quite easy. First, you need to open a trading account using your email id, and link it to your digital wallet. Next, you can deposit any cryptocurrency of your liking, as collateral. The platform has a mechanism that ensures negative balance protection.
But the platform’s most striking feature is its commitment to protect the privacy of traders. It has not implemented any KYC measures on the platform. Therefore, its popularity and market appeal have surpassed that of existing exchanges like Robinhood and MEXC.
This new platform also boasts 2FA security options, and institutional-level liquidity. Besides, it offers discounts on trading fees to the holders of its native token, TCRV. The token holders will also get discounts upon deploying AI trading bots, which are available on the platform. Moreover, users can stake their TCRV tokens to generate a passive income.
It is in its fifth stage of the presale round, and the tokens are available for $0.025. Experts are confident that its market value will soar by 5000% during the presale round. The project has raised over $4 million during presale, and has 17,000 registered users. By the end of the current stage, the token value will surge to $0.029.
For more information about the Tradecurve (TCRV) presale:
Website: https://tradecurve.io/
Buy presale: https://app.tradecurve.io/sign-up
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tradecurveapp
Telegram: https://t.me/tradecurve_official
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.