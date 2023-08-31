The future seems bleak for Ripple (XRP) and TRON (TRX), while Everlodge (ELDG) shines

Known for its dynamic nature, with fast-paced changes happening in the blink of an eye, the latest updates from the market have once again left crypto enthusiasts on the edge of their seats.
Ripple (XRP) and TRON (TRX), two of the key players in the crypto market, have been on the decline. On the other hand, the future looks promising for Everlodge. Through this article, we will analyze the factors behind Ripple’s (XRP) crash, and the trajectory of TRON (TRX) and Everlodge.
Mastercard, in an innovative move, collaborates with Ripple (XRP)
Mastercard has taken a pioneering step in the digital currency landscape with its latest program. Through an official announcement, Mastercard launched its new partnership with the Central Bank Digital Currency Partner Program. Collaborating with seven cryptocurrencies, including Ripple (XRP), the purpose behind this program is to bring about a wider acceptance of digital currencies.
By utilizing the innovative technologies possessed by key market players such as Ripple (XRP), Mastercard aims to make CBDCs an easy method of payment that can be utilized for everyday purchases.
Despite strategic collaborations made by Ripple (XRP), investors are bearish about the token. Ripple’s (XRP) charts paint a grim picture, with a significant decline in its value of 31.6% in the past month. Further, Ripple’s (XRP) daily charts have been showing a similar trend, with a drop of 3.67% in the past 24 hours. At its current price of $0.5257, the market does not seem to be in favor of Ripple (XRP).
TRON (TRX) joins forces with the Japanese Cryptoasset Business Association
In a strategic partnership that reflects TRON’s (TRX) commitment to global acceptance and collaboration, it has joined hands with the Japanese Crypto Asset Business Association. JCBA’s vision is to promote, and create a nurturing environment for all digital assets including Tron (TRX). Thus, TRON (TRX) aims to contribute to this vision, and create a positive impact on the cryptocurrency landscape.
The market is not optimistic about TRON (TRX) as it is declining. Over the past 24 hours, TRON (TRX) has witnessed a downturn of 1.56%. Tron (TRX) is currently exchanging hands at $0.07476.
Everlodge (ELDG) shines in the crypto world
Everlodge has emerged as a strong competitor in the world of cryptocurrencies. As a pioneer, it will be a property marketplace wherein users can fractionally invest in luxury villas, vacation homes, and other properties.
It is the first-of-its-kind to bring users an AirBnB experience in the Web3 space, combining fractional home ownership with NFTs. Through decentralization and encryption keys, users will be able to control their own assets. Further, users will be able to trade their NFTs on the platform, as well as any other third-party marketplace.
Additionally, the robust ecosystem allows developers to raise capital for their upcoming projects. Investors from the community can get in early on these projects, and reap significant gains. Starting at an initial price of $0.01, the ELDG token is now selling at $0.012 (up 20%). Furthermore, as the platform follows a dynamic pricing model, the price of the tokens will increase at every stage. Everlodge plans to launch on Uniswap as well as other two Tier 1 exchanges.
By backing this promising project, token holders can access multiple rewards. This includes discounts on property purchases made by them in the marketplace, free nightly stays at properties within the ecosystem, and fixed monthly interest upon staking ELDG tokens.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.