The Football World Cup Is This Year’s the Major Event!

Every football fan on the planet is waiting for this event. Now you have the opportunity to earn guaranteed money from your hobby.
A new Qatar World Cup Finance project is on the agenda today.
The project was created to merge two important components in your life: football and cryptocurrency.
$QWC is the first football token that guarantees a fixed annual APY of 118.780.60%. $QWC is a native Qatar World Cup Finance token that rewards holders in the amount of 0.0013% every 1 minute — a total of 1440 payments per day. Rewards are paid automatically; you should just keep the $QWC token in your wallet.
A fairly high APY of the project is maintained by several mechanisms. The smart contract of the $QWC token has built-in mechanisms that use mandatory commission fees of 15% of the trading volume of $QWC to maintain high APY throughout the entire protocol operation. Part of the commission fees increases the liquidity of the $QWC token, and 3% of tokens are sent to the bonfire. Thus, the liquidity of QWC tokens is constantly increasing, and working stock is decreasing, which leads to an increase in the value of $ the QWC token.
Our smart contract stipulates that 2% of each purchase or sale of $QWC will be burned. In addition, 4% of the $QWC offer will be burned within the first month after the platform launch.
NFT COLLECTION
Plus, 32 exclusive NFTs are offered to the participants. Their staking will reward the owners with 2050% to 6760% yearly! And that’s not all!
If you want to bet on the results of the cup, buy an NFT.
People who own the NFTs of the teams ranked 1st to 3rd in FIFA 2022 will be awarded additional $QWC tokens in the amount of $1,000 to $5,000 right after the cup.
Drawing of tickets from the Qatar World Cup Finance project.
On December 12, the lucky ones from among the Pre-Sale participants will be randomly selected and will receive 3 VIP tickets and 7 standard tickets for the FIFA 2022 final. Also, a monetary reward of equal value can be given instead of the ticket won.
About the project team
The smart contract of the project was audited by TechRate and SolidProof, which is a leader in its field. First of all, this way, the company shows interest in ensuring the error-free execution of the smart contract.
The project also has an open team; you can learn more about them on their website. It is also important that the project team has gone through KYC.
The Pre-Sale will start soon on the platform. The price of the token will be $ 0.2, which is exactly two times lower than the stated listing price.
Website: http://qatarworldcup-finance.com/
Whitepaper: https://qatar-world-cup-finance.gitbook.io/whitepaper/
Announcement: https://t.me/QWCFinance
Chat: https://t.me/QWCFinance_Chat
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Qatar_Finance
Discord: https://discord.gg/qnc3bsnzMZ
Medium: https://medium.com/@qatarfinance.info
Email: [email protected]
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.